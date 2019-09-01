MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass -- 3rd Update

By Natasha Khan

HONG KONG--Authorities here suspended an express rail link from the city center to the airport as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the airport in a bid to reprise an earlier occupation that brought the aviation hub to a standstill.

Protesters began to gather in the early afternoon Sunday, chanting slogans including, "Stand with Hong Kong! Fight for Freedom!" The airport authority last month obtained an injunction that restrains people from obstructing the airport. It also implemented heightened security for entering the airport complex.

The city's subway operator, MTR Corp., said Sunday it was suspending transportation to the airport at the request of the Hong Kong government and the airport authority around 1:30 p.m. Traffic began to back up on a bridge that connects the city to the airport at around 2 p.m., though flights seemed to be scheduled as normal.

A highway to the airport was packed with taxis and airport-bound public buses, with online maps estimating a 30 minutes of congestion on a stretch that typically takes just a few minutes to cross. Some travelers were seen walking toward the airport, suitcases in tow.

At 4 p.m., the police force said in a statement that protesters were blocking roads with numerous water-filled barriers, and officers would soon conduct a dispersal operation. The announcement prompted some protesters to leave the area on foot.

Later, the police announced that "a large group of protestors hurled numerous iron poles, bricks and rocks onto the track near the Airport Station of the Airport Express" and that police would also conduct a dispersal operation there.

Last month, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the airport in protest, causing flight cancellations and travel disruptions. MTR Corp. said Sunday it would also suspend the in-town check-in service until further notice.

Separately on Sunday, roughly 500 people gathered outside the British consulate at a rally urging the British government to take more action to protect British nationals as tensions between Hong Kong, a former British colony, and China ramp up.

Many in the crowd--which included students, older people and some families with small children--waved British and Hong Kong colonial flags, and held up their British National Overseas passports while chanting various phrases including "We are British" and "Don't leave us behind." The passports, known as BNOs, were given to Hong Kong citizens before the handover in 1997 but don't hold as many benefits as full British citizenship.

"We're too British to be Chinese," said Eric Cheung, a 25-year old Hong Kong citizen and BNO holder. "We share the same ideology with the U.K. We support democracy, we support freedom, we support rule of law and of course we support the U.K. government.

"Boris Johnson, fight for us," he added, appealing to the British prime minister.

