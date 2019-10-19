Log in
MTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station

10/19/2019 | 11:41am EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

19 October 2019

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station

In consideration of the public activity to be held around the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station ("WEK") tomorrow (20 October 2019), after the MTR Corporation's risk assessment and its discussion with relevant government departments, a number of special arrangements will be implemented at WEK with effect from the start of service on 20 October 2019, so as to facilitate the smooth operations of the station as well as the High Speed Rail ("HSR") trains. The special arrangements on 20 October 2019 are set out below:

  • Entrance D will remain open for passengers to enter WEK only while Entrance K will be used for exit only (please refer to the annex);
  • Other exits/entrances of WEK will be closed from the start of service for the whole day;
  • All entrances for vehicles at WEK, including the entrances of the taxi stand, car park and drop-off area, will be closed from the start of service for the whole day;
  • Only passengers with valid tickets/ticket purchase verification on 20 October and travel documents will be allowed to enter WEK via Entrance D. Passengers who have purchased HSR tickets online or through telephone should produce the relevant order number for checking on entry. WEK security personnel will also conduct bag check before passengers enter WEK;
  • Ticket sale service at ticket counters and ticket machines at WEK will be suspended for the whole day tomorrow while the online ticketing system, tele-ticketing system and designated ticket agents will suspend the sale of tickets for in- and out- bound tickets for 20 October starting from 12 noon tomorrow;
  • Only limited retail services will be available at WEK on 20 October while all food and beverage retail shops will be closed.

The Corporation would like to remind that persons not holding valid tickets/ticket purchase verification on 20 October will not be able to enter WEK. HSR passengers are advised to allow sufficient time to travel to and enter WEK through the designated Entrance D on that day. Passengers may also consider taking the Intercity through trains, the East Rail Line to the Mainland via the Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau checkpoints, or other modes of transport as appropriate for their cross-boundary journeys. The Corporation will assist passengers who wish to reschedule their trips or get refund for tickets departing on 20 October.

-more-

The Corporation will closely monitor the stations and may close other stations or station entrances/exits with little or no prior notice, depending on the actual situations, to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys ahead and pay attention to the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements for the latest train service information. For HSR, passengers can obtain the latest information on the HSR website (http://www.highspeed.mtr.com.hk) and the HSR Mobile App. Passengers may also call the HSR hotline at 2120 0888 for enquiries. We will also disseminate the latest information to the public via the media. The Corporation appeals for passengers' understanding and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

-End-

Annex

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 15:40:02 UTC
