MTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Public Open Days Free Ticket Distribution on Saturday

PR072/18 23 August 2018

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Public Open Days

Free Ticket Distribution on Saturday

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will be opened to the general public on 1 and 2 September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday) for the first time before service commencement of the High Speed Rail. A total of 20,000 admission tickets will be distributed to the public for free starting at 9:00 am this Saturday (25 August 2018)# at the following locations. Each person may obtain a maximum of four tickets for the same session. Details are as follows:

Locations Addresses Elements Fire zone Level 1 of Elements (Near Haagen Dazs) 1 Austin Road, West Kowloon Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre Level 2 Atrium of Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre 55-65 Lung Mun Road, Tuen Mun Maritime Square Level 1 Entrance of Maritime Square 2 31-33 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi Paradise Mall Level 2 Podium of Paradise Mall 100 Shing Tai Road, Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan PopCorn Level 1 Atrium of Podium No 9, Tong Yin street, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O Fotan Railway House Lobby, Fotan Railawy House, No. 9, Lok King Street, Fo Tan

MTR club members can also obtain two Open Day tickets through registration via MTR Mobile app on a first-come first-served basis starting from 10:00 am tomorrow (24 August 2018). For details, please call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888.

#Remarks: Distribution will be postponed to 26 August 2018 (Sunday) if Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 or above or the Black Rainstorm Signal is issued three hours before the starting time.

Photo Caption:

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station open days will be held on 1 and 2 September (Saturday and Sunday). A total of 20,000 admission tickets will be distributed for free to members of the public on this Saturday (25 August) on a first-come, first-served basis.