Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED (0066)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Public Open Days Free Ticket Distribution on Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:57am CEST

PR072/18 23 August 2018

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Public Open Days

Free Ticket Distribution on Saturday

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will be opened to the general public on 1 and 2 September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday) for the first time before service commencement of the High Speed Rail. A total of 20,000 admission tickets will be distributed to the public for free starting at 9:00 am this Saturday (25 August 2018)# at the following locations. Each person may obtain a maximum of four tickets for the same session. Details are as follows:

Locations

Addresses

Elements

Fire zone Level 1 of Elements (Near Haagen Dazs) 1 Austin Road, West Kowloon

Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre

Level 2 Atrium of Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre 55-65 Lung Mun Road, Tuen Mun

Maritime Square

Level 1 Entrance of Maritime Square 2 31-33 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi

Paradise Mall

Level 2 Podium of Paradise Mall

100 Shing Tai Road, Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan

PopCorn

Level 1 Atrium of Podium

No 9, Tong Yin street, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O

Fotan Railway House

Lobby, Fotan Railawy House, No. 9, Lok King Street, Fo Tan

MTR club members can also obtain two Open Day tickets through registration via MTR Mobile app on a first-come first-served basis starting from 10:00 am tomorrow (24 August 2018). For details, please call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888.

#Remarks: Distribution will be postponed to 26 August 2018 (Sunday) if Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 or above or the Black Rainstorm Signal is issued three hours before the starting time.

-End-

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Photo Caption:

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station open days will be held on 1 and 2 September (Saturday and Sunday). A total of 20,000 admission tickets will be distributed for free to members of the public on this Saturday (25 August) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 03:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
05:57aMTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Public Open Days Free Ticket Distribution o..
PU
08/22MTR : Hong Kong high-speed rail line completes trial operations successfully
AQ
08/22MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/20MTR : MTRC accepts Wong Chuk Hang Station package 3 offer
AQ
08/20METAL TIGER PLC : Kalahari Metals Limited - Earn-In and Exploration Update
PU
08/18MTR : Expert team to review MTR Corp project management
AQ
08/17MTR : Discloseable Transaction and Connected Transaction – Site C of Aberd..
PU
08/17HK declares XRL launch-ready for September
AQ
08/17Express rail link in sound condition for Sept launch
AQ
08/16HK : Express rail link in sound condition for Sept launch
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/1210 FIRST STOCKS TO BUY A 10-YEAR-OLD : Start Investing Early 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 51 966 M
EBIT 2018 13 008 M
Net income 2018 10 830 M
Debt 2018 29 019 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 22,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,74
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,7  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.40%31 026
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD16.58%3 677
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 333
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC8.58%2 733
FIRSTGROUP-15.52%1 460
STAGECOACH2.91%1 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.