Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
44.55 HKD   -0.45%
10/27MTR : Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting
RE
10/27MTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
PU
10/23MTR : Rail project in pipeline
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:45pm EDT
A man runs among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show no signs of relenting, and is unlikely to achieve annual economic growth this year, the city's Financial Secretary said.

"The blow to our economy is comprehensive," Paul Chan said in a blog post on Sunday, adding that a preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction - the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be "extremely difficult" to achieve the government's pre-protest forecast of 0-1 % annual economic growth.

Protests in the former British colony have reached their 21st week. On Sunday, black-clad and masked demonstrators set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

Protesters have routinely torched store fronts and businesses including banks, particularly those owned by mainland Chinese companies and vandalised the city's metro system MTR Corp as they view it as acting at the government's behest to curtail protests.

The MTR has shut services early for the past few weeks and said it will close around two hours earlier than normal on Monday by 11 p.m. to repair damaged facilities.

Tourists numbers have plummeted, a decline Chan called an "emergency" with the drop in visitor numbers worsening in October, down nearly 50 percent.

Retail operators, from prime shopping malls to mom and pop businesses, have been forced to shutter for multiple days over the past few months.

While authorities have announced measures to support local small and medium seized enterprises, Chan said the measures could only "slightly reduce the pressure".

"Let citizens return to normal life, let industry and commerce to operate normally, and create more space for rational dialogue," he wrote.

Protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up trouble.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
10/27MTR : Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting
RE
10/27MTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
PU
10/23MTR : Rail project in pipeline
AQ
10/20Hong Kong firms, lacking riot insurance, pick up pieces from protest damage
RE
10/20MTR : Condemns Rioters for Setting Fires to Stations Endangering the Safety of P..
PU
10/19MTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
PU
10/18MTR : experts share passenger experience knowhow at Metro Melbourne
AQ
10/17MTR : Handling of Election Advertisements in the Railway Network
PU
10/17MTR : Special Ticketing Arrangements for Passengers using MTR Monthly Pass Extra..
PU
10/15MTR : Clarifies Various Allegations
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 520 M
EBIT 2019 14 227 M
Net income 2019 11 480 M
Debt 2019 20 642 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 274 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,25  HKD
Last Close Price 44,55  HKD
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chak-pui Kam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pak Kuen Auyeung Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED8.13%35 001
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 648
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED12.04%3 844
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC21.12%2 946
FIRSTGROUP54.08%1 991
STAGECOACH6.04%1 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group