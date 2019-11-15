Log in
MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
MTR : Hong Kong paralyzed for fifth day, students guard campuses

11/15/2019 | 04:00am EST

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day on Friday, forcing schools to close and blocking some main roads, as university students barricaded campuses and authorities struggled to calm the violence.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned an "attack" in London on the city's justice secretary saying the incident was barbaric and violated the principles of a civilized society.

Latest news from the protests:

- 1000 p.m. (1400 GMT on Thursday): The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the U.S. Congress should enact legislation that would suspend the special economic status Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law should China deploy forces to crush protests in the territory.

- 1434 GMT on Thursday: China President Xi Jinping said restoring order and stopping violence is the most urgent task for Hong Kong, China's state television CCTV reported.

- 1540 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong government says in a statement in response to a report issued by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the city

- 1816 GMT on Thursday: The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department expressed sadness at the death of a cleaning service worker on Thursday night after he was hit in the head by hard objects during a protest.

- 1947 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong's secretary for justice, Teresa Cheng, castigates a violent mob in London on Thursday for causing her "serious bodily harm" as she made her way to an event. A video clip of the altercation shows a group of protesters surrounding her, and her later falling to the ground. The secretary made a report to police in London.

- 2348 GMT on Thursday: Transport Department says Tolo Highway and Cross Harbour Tunnel have been suspended because of road blockages and damaged facilities. East Rail Line stations between University and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau at the border are closed. About 210 sets of traffic lights are under urgent repair.

- 2352 GMT on Thursday: MTR Corp says train service on the West Rail Line is disrupted with trains between Yuen Long and Tuen Mun stations suspended.

- 0035 GMT on Friday: Chief Executive Carrie Lam expresses outrage at the "attack" on the secretary for justice in London saying it was barbaric and must be strongly condemned.

- 0325 GMT on Friday: China's embassy in Britain strongly condemned the attack on a Hong Kong government official in London and expressed its strong indignation over it.

- 0425 GMT Friday: Police say part of Tolo Highway in New Territories has reopened.

- 0514 GMT Friday: Hundreds of people, both office workers and protesters, swarm roads in Central, the city's business district, at lunch time for a fifth day, while a few hundred take to the streets in the eastern district of Tai Koo.

- 0516 GMT Friday: Police classified as murder the death of a 70-year-old cleaner who was hit in the head by hard objects during a protest.

- 0600 GMT Friday: Hospital Authority says 11 people, aged 15-62, were injured between midnight and 11.30 a.m. One is critical condition, eight stable and the others discharged.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret, Robert Birsel)

