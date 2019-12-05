Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 12/04
43.2 HKD   -0.46%
05:41aMTR : Hong Kong's MTR May Register Lower Underlying Profit in 2019
DJ
04:36aMTR : Inside Information - Effect of Social Unrest on the Group
PU
12/04Thales Signs Contract For Extension of Sydney Metro System
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Hong Kong's MTR May Register Lower Underlying Profit in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:41am EST

By Martin Mou

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp. (0066.HK) said Thursday that its underlying profit for 2019 will likely be lower than last year due to a provision of 2.43 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$310.4 million).

The protests in the city are also expected to cost the company HK$1.6 billion in net profit as of November, mainly because the unrest led to lower passenger numbers, MTR said.

Passenger patronage declined 14% in the July-November period from a year earlier, while vandalism and damage to MTR facilities incurred maintenance and security costs, it said.

But the company said its overall financial position remains sound, adding its board has proposed to keep the progressive ordinary dividend policy.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
05:41aMTR : Hong Kong's MTR May Register Lower Underlying Profit in 2019
DJ
04:36aMTR : Inside Information - Effect of Social Unrest on the Group
PU
12/04Thales Signs Contract For Extension of Sydney Metro System
DJ
11/15MTR : Hong Kong paralyzed for fifth day, students guard campuses
RE
11/02MTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bombs into Operating Station
PU
10/31MTR : US$5 Billion Debt Issuance Programme of MTR Corporation Limited and MTR Co..
PU
10/28MTR : Hong Kong enters recession, official says, as protests again erupt in flam..
RE
10/28MTR : Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Four Property Development Tender Award
PU
10/27MTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bomb into Station
PU
10/23MTR : Rail project in pipeline
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 55 970 M
EBIT 2019 13 237 M
Net income 2019 10 591 M
Debt 2019 22 836 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,85  HKD
Last Close Price 43,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chak-pui Kam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pak Kuen Auyeung Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED4.85%33 977
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 985
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED8.33%3 720
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC22.94%3 071
FIRSTGROUP39.33%1 842
STAGECOACH1.13%965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group