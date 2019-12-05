MTR : Hong Kong's MTR May Register Lower Underlying Profit in 2019

By Martin Mou

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp. (0066.HK) said Thursday that its underlying profit for 2019 will likely be lower than last year due to a provision of 2.43 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$310.4 million).

The protests in the city are also expected to cost the company HK$1.6 billion in net profit as of November, mainly because the unrest led to lower passenger numbers, MTR said.

Passenger patronage declined 14% in the July-November period from a year earlier, while vandalism and damage to MTR facilities incurred maintenance and security costs, it said.

But the company said its overall financial position remains sound, adding its board has proposed to keep the progressive ordinary dividend policy.

