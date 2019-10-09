MTR : Kwun Tong Station Reopens Tomorrow After Emergency Repairs

PR062/19 9 October 2019

Kwun Tong Station Reopens Tomorrow After Emergency Repairs

Extensive vandalism and an arson attack last Friday (4 October 2019) forced the closure of Kwun Tong Station over the past few days. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of our maintenance team, and after a comprehensive safety assessment with relevant authorities, the MTR Corporation confirms that Kwun Tong Station will be re-opened to provide service tomorrow (10 October). As some of the station facilities will remain closed for repair works, crowd control measures will be implemented at the station. The Corporation appeals for passengers' understanding and cooperation to follow the instructions of station staff.

Kwun Tong Station was among the stations which were heavily damaged by radical protesters last week. The Customer Service Centre (CuC) located near Entrance/Exit D was severely burnt by a group of persons who damaged the gate at Entrance/Exit A and broke into the station at around 10:10pm last Friday, after the station had been closed and the police squad which assisted in closing the station had already left by the time. The Corporation has reported the case to the Police and it has been classified as an arson.

There were unfounded speculations that the Corporation intentionally allowed people to damage station facilities. We strongly refute these false allegations. Illegal acts of vandalism and arson have severely damaged our assets, undermined the safety of passengers and our staff, disrupted our services and impacted on our maintenance cost and fare revenues. The Corporation condemns these unlawful behaviours. Indeed, the Corporation has reported all these criminal acts to the Police and we call on anyone who has evidence on the identity of the those responsible to report to the law enforcement authorities to assist in the investigation. The Corporation will take all necessary legal actions against the culprits.

Over the past five days, MTR maintenance staff have made their best efforts in assessing the extent of the damage and carrying out repair works at various stations. We hope the public would understand that these works are on top of their regular maintenance duties which are essential to upkeep the safe operation of the railway, hence time is required to do the extensive repair work required as well as the regular maintenance work. Since a number of damaged facilities have yet to be repaired, certain stations may not be able to resume service tomorrow. Some facilities such as broken sprinklers and a large number of escalators soaked in water will require a longer time to complete repair works. In addition, water dripping and ponding issues still need to be tackled to ensure a safe station environment for the passengers.

The Corporation would like to reiterate that MTR staff have been striving to provide safe and smooth railway service to members of the public under feasible and safe conditions. As a responsible railway operator, we will conduct a comprehensive safety assessment before making any decision of reopening stations. We are also required to comply with relevant regulations to make sure that there are sufficient and effective measures to evacuate