PR076/18 5 September 2018

MTR Launches Commemorative Train Set to Mark the Connection of "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) to the

National High Speed Rail Network

To celebrate the opening of the "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section), the MTR Corporation will launch a limited edition Commemorative Train Set for sale from 23 September 2018. The Commemorative Train Set, priced at HK$280, includes an exquisite High Speed Rail train model and a commemorative booklet. It will be available until 6 October 2018 while stocks last.

"The commencement of the High Speed Rail service is a new milestone for the city as the rail link will offer not only a fast and comfortable travelling option for cross-boundary commuters, but also a connection to the national high speed rail network of over 25,000 km," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation. "The first service day is a much anticipated occasion for many people, and we hope, many years later, our customers would reminisce about this special day when they look at this train model and special booklet."

The Commemorative Train Set will be available for sale during the above-mentioned period from the start of MTR train service at all MTR Customer Service Centres1 (unpaid area) and the Tourist Services Centre2. Each customer can buy up to two sets while stocks last.

In addition, MTR Club members can enjoy priority purchase of the Commemorative Train Set for HK$280 through MTR Mobile App's MTR Club Private Presale Corner or the MTR Club website at www.mtrclub.com.hk from today to 16 September 2018. Each member can buy up to two sets while stocks last. More details are available at www.mtr.com.hk or the MTR Hotline (2881 8888).

Remarks:

1 Except Airport Express, Light Rail, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Racecourse stations

2 Shop B2-13 (Arrival Concourse), Hong Kong West Kowloon Station

-End-

Photo Caption:

The "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) Commemorative Train Set will be available for sale from 23 September 2018. The set, priced at HK$280, includes an exquisite High Speed Rail train model and a commemorative booklet.