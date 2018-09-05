Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED (0066)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MTR : Launches Commemorative Train Set to Mark the Connection of “Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong” High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) to the National High Speed Rail Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:32am CEST

PR076/18 5 September 2018

MTR Launches Commemorative Train Set to Mark the Connection of "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) to the

National High Speed Rail Network

To celebrate the opening of the "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section), the MTR Corporation will launch a limited edition Commemorative Train Set for sale from 23 September 2018. The Commemorative Train Set, priced at HK$280, includes an exquisite High Speed Rail train model and a commemorative booklet. It will be available until 6 October 2018 while stocks last.

"The commencement of the High Speed Rail service is a new milestone for the city as the rail link will offer not only a fast and comfortable travelling option for cross-boundary commuters, but also a connection to the national high speed rail network of over 25,000 km," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation. "The first service day is a much anticipated occasion for many people, and we hope, many years later, our customers would reminisce about this special day when they look at this train model and special booklet."

The Commemorative Train Set will be available for sale during the above-mentioned period from the start of MTR train service at all MTR Customer Service Centres1 (unpaid area) and the Tourist Services Centre2. Each customer can buy up to two sets while stocks last.

In addition, MTR Club members can enjoy priority purchase of the Commemorative Train Set for HK$280 through MTR Mobile App's MTR Club Private Presale Corner or the MTR Club website at www.mtrclub.com.hk from today to 16 September 2018. Each member can buy up to two sets while stocks last. More details are available at www.mtr.com.hk or the MTR Hotline (2881 8888).

Remarks:

  • 1 Except Airport Express, Light Rail, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Racecourse stations

  • 2 Shop B2-13 (Arrival Concourse), Hong Kong West Kowloon Station

-End-

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Photo Caption:

The "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong" High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) Commemorative Train Set will be available for sale from 23 September 2018. The set, priced at HK$280, includes an exquisite High Speed Rail train model and a commemorative booklet.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 03:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
05:32aMTR : Launches Commemorative Train Set to Mark the Connection of “Guangzho..
PU
09/04MTR : Botswana Copper/Silver Project A4 Dome Intersection Update
PU
08/31MTR : admits subsidence at more than 130 locations along Hong Kongs costliest ra..
AQ
08/31MTR : Metal Tiger Fundraising closes on £6.2 million
PU
08/29City residents should reject MTR critics’ grandstanding
AQ
08/28MTR : to operate the Hong Kong HSR service for at least the next 10 years
AQ
08/28COMBA TELECOM : to provide Wi-Fi solution for Express Rail Link
AQ
08/27MTR : might offer XRL concessions
AQ
08/25MTR : buy-back is the governments best shot at solving Hong Kongs transport prob..
AQ
08/23MTR : MTRC to run XRL for 10 years
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/1210 FIRST STOCKS TO BUY A 10-YEAR-OLD : Start Investing Early 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 52 008 M
EBIT 2018 13 042 M
Net income 2018 10 853 M
Debt 2018 28 906 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 22,23
P/E ratio 2019 20,84
EV / Sales 2018 5,29x
EV / Sales 2019 5,12x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,8  HKD
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.98%31 339
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD15.08%3 627
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 330
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC4.59%2 637
FIRSTGROUP-19.82%1 402
STAGECOACH-1.94%1 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.