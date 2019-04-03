PR020/19 3 April 2019
MTR Launches Easter Promotions and Offers
MTR Corporation is bringing a series of enjoyable activities and attractive promotional offers to passengers during the coming Easter holidays.
Fun-filledEaster-themed activities ranging from magic classes to handicraft workshops, drawing classes and talks on various popular topics among parents will be held between 19 and 22 April 2019 at MTR Hong Kong and Tsing Yi stations (Please see annex for the schedule of activities and how to enrol (first come, first served)). Furthermore, colourfully decorated 3-D stickers which feature MTR trains with Easter eggs and bunnies will be provided at MTR Tiu Keng Leng, Tsuen Wan, Kowloon Tong, Sai Wan Ho, Tuen Mun and Tai Wai stations between 9 and 22 April 2019. Passengers may strike a pose on the sprawling 3-D stickers, and take pictures of themselves "boarding" the "MTR Easter Express".
"The Easter holiday is a great time for friends and families to get together or travel abroad. We are delighted to bring our passengers a series of free activities including handicraft workshops and parent-child talks," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation. "For those who are planning an overseas trip, they will be able to enjoy our special Airport Express fare promotion. We hope these activities and promotional offers will bring everyone a Happy Easter."
From 30 March to 5 May 2019, children aged 3 to 11 who hold a valid Child Octopus* and passengers aged 65 or above with a valid Elder Octopus can enjoy free rides and half-price Octopus fares respectively when they travel on the Airport Express from Hong Kong, Kowloon or Tsing Yi stations to Airport Station, or vice versa. To enjoy the offer, they simply need to tap their Child or Elder Octopus when passing through the Airport Express ticket gates. Besides, the Airport Express service will also be enhanced to offer greater convenience to passengers travelling to and from the airport. Details are available in the annex.
For enquires about the Airport Express promotional offers, please visit www.mtr.com.hkor call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888.
Note: *Children who enjoy the free ride offer on the Airport Express during the promotion period will not be eligible for any free MTR connection.
Photo Captions:
1.MTR Corporation is launching a series of free Easter-themed activities including magic classes, handicraft workshops and parent-child seminars at MTR Hong Kong and Tsing Yi stations between 19 and 22 April 2019. Enrolment for the Easter activities begins today (3 April 2019).
2.From 30 March to 5 May 2019, children aged 3 to 11 who hold a valid Child Octopus and passengers aged 65 or above with a valid Elder Octopus can enjoy free rides and half-price Octopus fares respectively on the Airport Express.
3.Colourfully decorated 3-D stickers which feature MTR trains with Easter eggs and bunnies will be provided at MTR Tiu Keng Leng, Tsuen Wan, Kowloon Tong, Sai Wan Ho, Tuen Mun and Tai Wai stations between 9 and 22 April. Passengers are welcome to take pictures of themselves on the sprawling 3-D stickers.
Annex
Airport Express Service Enhancement during the Easter Holidays
The first train departs from Hong Kong Station at 05:00 hours 17 to 19 April 2019 (50 minutes earlier than normal) and at 05:26 hours from
AsiaWorld-Expo Station (34 minutes earlier than normal).
|
22 & 28 April 2019
|
The last train departs from AsiaWorld-Expo Station (via Airport
|
Station) at 01:25 hours (40 minutes later than normal).
|
Details and Schedule of Free Activities between 19 April and 22 April 2019
Magic Workshop at Living Art Stage, Hong Kong Station
Mr Banana, founder and director of the Hong Kong Magic School, will teach kids some handy magic tricks in the workshops at MTR Hong Kong station. The workshop will not only focus on tricks and techniques, but also emphasise performance and presentation skills as well as fast- reaction and thinking. Through the interesting classes, kids can build up their confidence and communication skills.
DIY Workshop at Living Art Stage, Hong Kong Station
Teachers from Artiste Studio will teach kids and their parents how to make different handcrafts.
Seminars and workshops at MTR Safety Experience Zone, Tsing Yi Station
Various experienced speakers in the workshops will share communication and social skills with participating parents and kids through interactive games. Workshop topics include:
∙Quality Parenting with Board Games
∙Day Day Play n Gain @ MTR
∙The parent-child communication in Board Game
∙Happy Play, Happy Child
∙Keys to preventing children from mobile games addiction
∙How to create more opportunities for play in daily life
