MTR : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form)

5 September 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

香港鐵路有限公司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

Notice of Publication of

2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form

(collectively, the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Current Corporate Communications are now available (in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE") at www.hkex.com.hk. You may access those documents by clicking "Investor's Information" under "About MTR" section on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Financials and Reports" for the 2019 Interim Report and "Announcements/Circulars" for the other Current Corporate Communications, or browsing through the HKSE's website.

You have received this notice of publication by post because either (i) you have been regarded as having chosen to rely on the corresponding copies of the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website in lieu of printed copies of those documents or (ii) you have chosen to rely on the corresponding copies of the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website in lieu of printed copies of those documents but have notprovided an email address for receiving by email the notification of the publication of those documents on the Company's website.

The Company encourages you to take advantage of the option to receive by email the notification of publication of any future Corporate Communications (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) on the Company's website by providing an email address for this purpose to the Company or the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") (sent to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk), as this means you do not have to receive any printed material at all. This electronic approach is a more convenient and efficient channel of communication and helps reduce consumption of the world's natural resources and save printing and mailing costs for the Company.

You may at any time by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the above address or by email to the above email address), change your means of receipt (in printed form or in electronic form on the Company's website) or choice of language of any future Corporate Communications.

Even if you have elected (or are regarded as having elected) to receive the Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website but for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) on the Company's website, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) will be available from the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on request. They will also be available, from their date of despatch, on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the HKSE's website at www.hkex.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Company's Share Registrar's hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Gillian Elizabeth Meller

Company Secretary

For and on behalf of

MTR Corporation Limited

This notification is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your email address is required for the purpose of processing and handling your instructions for receiving by email the notification of publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website, including without limitation, any verification with you that may be required, and other share registry services relating to your shareholding (the "Purposes"). If you fail to provide sufficient and accurate information, we may not be able to process your instructions. We may transfer your email address to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for the Purposes, and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information. Your email address will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means: