MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
MTR : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications) and Reply Slip

09/04/2019

5 September 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

香港鐵路有限公司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

In accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the articles of association of the Company and the Companies Ordinance, the Company is permitted to allow registered shareholders (the "Shareholders") to elect (i) to receive in printed form, in English and/or Chinese, annual report and accounts, interim reports and other corporate communications (including but not limited to notices, listing documents, circulars and forms) (collectively, "Corporate Communications") or (ii) to rely on the corresponding copies posted on the Company's website in place of being sent a printed copy of such Corporate Communications (the "Website Version Option"). If you exercise the Website Version Option, the Company will notify you of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address to the Company) or mail a printed copy of the notification to you (if no email address has been provided).

The Company encourages you to take advantage of the Website Version Option and provide your email address (i.e. box (a) in the reply slip) as this means you do not have to receive any printed material at all. This electronic approach is a more convenient and efficient channel of communication and helps reduce consumption of the world's natural resources and save printing and mailing costs for the Company.

Please tick ("") the appropriate box on the enclosed reply slip and sign and return it by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply slip) or hand delivery to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive your reply slip (or any other response indicating your objection from you) on or before 4 October 2019, you will be regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option and the notification (as referred to in the first paragraph above) will be sent to you by post.

Notwithstanding you have selected one of the options in the enclosed reply slip, or, been regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option as mentioned above, you will have the right at any time by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the above address or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk) to change your means of receipt or choice of language of Corporate Communications.

Even if you have exercised the Website Version Option (or are regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option) but for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to the Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on request. They will also be available, from their date of despatch, on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's Share Registrar's hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Gillian Elizabeth Meller

Company Secretary

For and on behalf of

MTR Corporation Limited

This letter is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

MTR-05092019-1A(0)

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

香港鐵路有限公司

REPLY SLIP

To: MTR Corporation Limited (the "Company") /

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar")

I/We refer to the letter headed "Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications" dated 5 September 2019 issued by the Company and would like to receive the Corporate Communications (as defined therein) in the manner indicated below:

(Please tick (" ") only ONEbox on this reply slip)

(a)

Website Version Option

to rely on copies posted on the Company's website in lieu of any printed copy of the Corporate Communications with an

emailnotification sent to my/our email address ______________________________________ (please fill in your email

address if you wish to receive the notification by email), or a notification letter mailed to my/our address registered with the

Company's Share Registrar, of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website.

Printed Version Options

(b)

Englishversion only

Chineseversion only

Both English and Chineseversions

Signature

Date

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English (Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

Contact telephone number

Notes: 1.

Please tick ("") only one box on this reply slip. Any form with more than one box ticked (""), with no box ticked (""), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly

completed will be void at the sole discretion of the Company.

  1. If we do not receive your reply slip (or any other response indicating your objection from you) on or before 4 October 2019, you will be regarded as having consented to relying on copies posted on the Company's website and the notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you by post.
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, any one of the joint shareholders may sign on this reply slip. If more than one reply slip is received from such joint shareholders, the only reply slip which will count is the one signed and returned by the person whose name is listed before the other joint shareholders on the register.
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk).
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this reply slip.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your contact telephone number and email address is required for the purpose of processing and handling your instructions given on this reply slip for receiving the Corporate Communications, including without limitation, any verification with you that may be required, and other share registry services relating to your shareholding (the "Purposes"). If you fail to provide sufficient and accurate information, we may not be able to process your instructions. We may transfer your contact telephone number and email address to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for the Purposes, and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information. Your contact telephone number and email address will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, and any such request should be in

writing by either of the following means:

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

By email to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

This reply slip is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

MTR-05092019-1B(0)

MAILING LABEL

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return this reply slip to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Freepost No.37

Hong Kong

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 09:06:07 UTC
