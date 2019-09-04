MTR : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications) and Reply Slip

5 September 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

In accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the articles of association of the Company and the Companies Ordinance, the Company is permitted to allow registered shareholders (the "Shareholders") to elect (i) to receive in printed form, in English and/or Chinese, annual report and accounts, interim reports and other corporate communications (including but not limited to notices, listing documents, circulars and forms) (collectively, "Corporate Communications") or (ii) to rely on the corresponding copies posted on the Company's website in place of being sent a printed copy of such Corporate Communications (the "Website Version Option"). If you exercise the Website Version Option, the Company will notify you of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address to the Company) or mail a printed copy of the notification to you (if no email address has been provided).

The Company encourages you to take advantage of the Website Version Option and provide your email address (i.e. box (a) in the reply slip) as this means you do not have to receive any printed material at all. This electronic approach is a more convenient and efficient channel of communication and helps reduce consumption of the world's natural resources and save printing and mailing costs for the Company.

Please tick ("✓") the appropriate box on the enclosed reply slip and sign and return it by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply slip) or hand delivery to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive your reply slip (or any other response indicating your objection from you) on or before 4 October 2019, you will be regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option and the notification (as referred to in the first paragraph above) will be sent to you by post.

Notwithstanding you have selected one of the options in the enclosed reply slip, or, been regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option as mentioned above, you will have the right at any time by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the above address or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk) to change your means of receipt or choice of language of Corporate Communications.

Even if you have exercised the Website Version Option (or are regarded as having exercised the Website Version Option) but for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to the Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on request. They will also be available, from their date of despatch, on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's Share Registrar's hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

