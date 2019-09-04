MTR : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to “Scrip Dividend Scheme” and Election Form) and Request Form
5 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholder 1,
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
香港鐵路有限公司
(the "Company")
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 66)
Notice of Publication of
2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form
(collectively, the "Current Corporate Communications")
The Current Corporate Communications are now available (in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE") at www.hkex.com.hk. You may access those documents by clicking "Investor's Information" under "About MTR" section on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Financials and Reports" for the 2019 Interim Report and "Announcements/Circulars" for the other Current Corporate Communications, or browsing through the HKSE's website.
If, as a Non-registered Shareholder, you have previously elected to receive the Corporate Communications2in printed form, the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of your selected language(s) is/are enclosed.
If you (i) have not received the Current Corporate Communications in printed form but wish to do so; or (ii) would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications in the language version other than your existing choice (if any, as a Non-registered Shareholder), you should complete, sign and return the enclosed request form to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form) or by email to mtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The election in such request form returned to the Company will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to the above email address) or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) will be available from the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on request. They will also be available, from their date of despatch, on the Company's website at www.mtr.com.hkand the HKSE's website at www.hkex.com.hk.
If you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Company's Share Registrar's hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
Gillian Elizabeth Meller
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of
MTR Corporation Limited
This notification is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
Notes:
This notification is addressed to the Company'snon-registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholder means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications of the Company. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification and the enclosed request form.
Corporate Communications refer to any "corporate communication" as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
香港鐵路有限公司
REQUEST FORM
To: MTR Corporation Limited (the "Company") /
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar")
I/We refer to the notification headed "Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report, Circular in relation to "Scrip Dividend Scheme" and Election Form" dated 5 September 2019 issued by the Company (the "Notification") and would like to make the following choice(s). Terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Notification unless otherwise stated.
You do NOTneed to complete and return this form if you have already received the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) in the manner and language you want.
I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications):
inEnglish only
OR
inChinese only
OR
in bothEnglish andChinese
Date
Signature
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English (Please use BLOCK LETTERS)
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese
Contact telephone number
Notes:
If you wish to complete and return this form, please tick ("✓") only onebox on this form. Any form with more than one box ticked ("✓"), with no box ticked ("✓"), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void at the sole discretion of the Company.
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company by giving at least 7 days' notice in writing served on the Company or the Company's Share Registrar (sent to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email tomtr.ecom@computershare.com.hk) or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your contact telephone number is required for the purpose of processing and handling your instructions given on this request form for receiving the printed copy of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications), including without limitation, any verification with you that may be required, and other share registry services relating to your shareholding (the "Purposes"). If you fail to provide sufficient and accurate information, we may not be able to process your instructions. We may transfer your contact telephone number to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for the Purposes, and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information. Your contact telephone number will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means:
By mail to:
Personal Data Privacy Officer
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
By email to:
hkinfo@computershare.com.hk
This request form is issued in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
MAILING LABEL
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return this request form to us.
