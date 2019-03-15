Log in
MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

03/15/2019 | 05:29am EDT

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

Board Committees

CorporateCapitalExecutive Committee

Members of the Board Non-Executive Directors

Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang (Chairman)

Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen James Henry Lau Jr

(Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury)

Secretary for Transport and Housing (Frank Chan Fan)

Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Lam Sai-hung) Commissioner for Transport (Mable Chan)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui

Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen

Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin Dr Eddy Fong Ching James Kwan Yuk-choi Lau Ping-cheung, Kaizer Rose Lee Wai-mun Lucia Li Li Ka-lai Abraham Shek Lai-him Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun Dr Allan Wong Chi-yun Johannes Zhou Yuan

Audit Committee

MNominations Committee

M

M

M

M

MC

MM MCMM

Remuneration Works Committee Committee

M

M

MC M M

MMMMM MMCRisk CommitteeMM

CMMResponsibility Committee

CMMMMMM

Executive Director

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer)

C

M

Members of the Executive Directorate

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer) Jacob Kam Chak-pui

(Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business)

Roger Francis Bayliss (Projects Director) Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (Human Resources Director) Peter Ronald Ewen (Engineering Director) Herbert Hui Leung-wah (Finance Director) Adi Lau Tin-shing (Operations Director) Gillian Elizabeth Meller

(Legal and European Business Director)

Linda So Ka-pik

(Corporate Affairs Director) David Tang Chi-fai (Property Director) Jeny Yeung Mei-chun (Commercial Director)

C

M

M M M M M

M

M M M

Hong Kong, effective from 18 March 2019

M

M

M

C: Chairman of the committee M: Member of the committee

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:28:07 UTC
