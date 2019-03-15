MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 66)
List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions
Board Committees
CorporateCapitalExecutive Committee
Members of the Board Non-Executive Directors
Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang (Chairman)
Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen James Henry Lau Jr
(Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury)
Secretary for Transport and Housing (Frank Chan Fan)
Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Lam Sai-hung) Commissioner for Transport (Mable Chan)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler
Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui
Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen
Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin Dr Eddy Fong Ching James Kwan Yuk-choi Lau Ping-cheung, Kaizer Rose Lee Wai-mun Lucia Li Li Ka-lai Abraham Shek Lai-him Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun Dr Allan Wong Chi-yun Johannes Zhou Yuan
Audit Committee
MNominations Committee
Remuneration Works Committee Committee
MMMMM MMCRisk CommitteeMM
CMMResponsibility Committee
Executive Director
Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer)
Members of the Executive Directorate
Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer) Jacob Kam Chak-pui
(Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business)
Roger Francis Bayliss (Projects Director) Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (Human Resources Director) Peter Ronald Ewen (Engineering Director) Herbert Hui Leung-wah (Finance Director) Adi Lau Tin-shing (Operations Director) Gillian Elizabeth Meller
(Legal and European Business Director)
Linda So Ka-pik
(Corporate Affairs Director) David Tang Chi-fai (Property Director) Jeny Yeung Mei-chun (Commercial Director)
Hong Kong, effective from 18 March 2019
C: Chairman of the committee M: Member of the committee