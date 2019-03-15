MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

Board Committees

CorporateCapitalExecutive Committee

Members of the Board Non-Executive Directors

Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang (Chairman)

Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen James Henry Lau Jr

(Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury)

Secretary for Transport and Housing (Frank Chan Fan)

Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Lam Sai-hung) Commissioner for Transport (Mable Chan)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui

Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen

Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin Dr Eddy Fong Ching James Kwan Yuk-choi Lau Ping-cheung, Kaizer Rose Lee Wai-mun Lucia Li Li Ka-lai Abraham Shek Lai-him Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun Dr Allan Wong Chi-yun Johannes Zhou Yuan

Audit Committee

MNominations Committee

Executive Director

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer)

Members of the Executive Directorate

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer) Jacob Kam Chak-pui

(Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business)

Roger Francis Bayliss (Projects Director) Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (Human Resources Director) Peter Ronald Ewen (Engineering Director) Herbert Hui Leung-wah (Finance Director) Adi Lau Tin-shing (Operations Director) Gillian Elizabeth Meller

(Legal and European Business Director)

Linda So Ka-pik

(Corporate Affairs Director) David Tang Chi-fai (Property Director) Jeny Yeung Mei-chun (Commercial Director)

Hong Kong, effective from 18 March 2019

