MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

03/31/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

香港鐵路有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

Board Committees

Capital

Corporate

Executive

Audit

Nominations

Remuneration

Works

Risk

Responsibility

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Members of the Board

Non-Executive Directors

Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang

M

M

C

(Chairman)

Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen

James Henry Lau Jr

M

M

(Secretary for Financial Services

and the Treasury)

Secretary for Transport and Housing

M

M

(Frank Chan Fan)

Permanent Secretary for

M

M

Development (Works)

(Lam Sai-hung)

Commissioner for Transport

M

M

(Mable Chan)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

M

C

Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui

M

M

Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai

C

M

Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen

M

M

Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin

M

M

Dr Eddy Fong Ching

C

M

James Kwan Yuk-choi

M

M

Lau Ping-cheung, Kaizer

M

M

Rose Lee Wai-mun

M

M

Lucia Li Li Ka-lai

M

M

Abraham Shek Lai-him

C

M

Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun

M

M

Dr Allan Wong Chi-yun

M

C

Johannes Zhou Yuan

M

M

Executive Director

Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui

C

M

(Chief Executive Officer)

Members of the Executive Directorate

Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui

C

M

(Chief Executive Officer)

Roger Francis Bayliss

M

(Projects Director)

Margaret Cheng Wai-ching

M

M

(Human Resources Director)

Dr Peter Ronald Ewen

M

(Engineering Director)

Herbert Hui Leung-wah

M

(Finance Director)

Adi Lau Tin-shing

M

(Operations Director)

Gillian Elizabeth Meller

M

(Legal and European Business

Director)

Linda So Ka-pik

M

M

(Corporate Affairs Director)

David Tang Chi-fai

M

(Property Director)

Jeny Yeung Mei-chun

M

(Commercial Director)

Hong Kong, effective from 1 April 2019

C: Chairman of the committee

M: Member of the committee

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:01:04 UTC
