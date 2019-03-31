MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions
03/31/2019 | 08:02pm EDT
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
香港鐵路有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 66)
List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions
Board Committees
Capital
Corporate
Executive
Audit
Nominations
Remuneration
Works
Risk
Responsibility
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Members of the Board
Non-Executive Directors
Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang
M
M
C
(Chairman)
Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen
James Henry Lau Jr
M
M
(Secretary for Financial Services
and the Treasury)
Secretary for Transport and Housing
M
M
(Frank Chan Fan)
Permanent Secretary for
M
M
Development (Works)
(Lam Sai-hung)
Commissioner for Transport
M
M
(Mable Chan)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler
M
C
Dr Pamela Chan Wong Shui
M
M
Dr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai
C
M
Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen
M
M
Dr Anthony Chow Wing-kin
M
M
Dr Eddy Fong Ching
C
M
James Kwan Yuk-choi
M
M
Lau Ping-cheung, Kaizer
M
M
Rose Lee Wai-mun
M
M
Lucia Li Li Ka-lai
M
M
Abraham Shek Lai-him
C
M
Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun
M
M
Dr Allan Wong Chi-yun
M
C
Johannes Zhou Yuan
M
M
Executive Director
Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui
C
M
(Chief Executive Officer)
Members of the Executive Directorate
Dr Jacob Kam Chak-pui
C
M
(Chief Executive Officer)
Roger Francis Bayliss
M
(Projects Director)
Margaret Cheng Wai-ching
M
M
(Human Resources Director)
Dr Peter Ronald Ewen
M
(Engineering Director)
Herbert Hui Leung-wah
M
(Finance Director)
Adi Lau Tin-shing
M
(Operations Director)
Gillian Elizabeth Meller
M
(Legal and European Business
Director)
Linda So Ka-pik
M
M
(Corporate Affairs Director)
David Tang Chi-fai
M
(Property Director)
Jeny Yeung Mei-chun
M
(Commercial Director)
Hong Kong, effective from 1 April 2019
C: Chairman of the committee
M: Member of the committee
Disclaimer
MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:01:04 UTC
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2019
56 609 M
EBIT 2019
15 207 M
Net income 2019
12 697 M
Debt 2019
27 020 M
Yield 2019
2,63%
P/E ratio 2019
22,67
P/E ratio 2020
21,91
EV / Sales 2019
5,75x
EV / Sales 2020
5,50x
Capitalization
298 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
47,3 HKD
Spread / Average Target
-2,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.