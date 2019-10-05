Log in
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
MTR : Malicious Vandalism at MTR Network Forced Service Suspension on All Rail Lines

10/05/2019

PRESS STATEMENT

5 October 2019

Malicious Vandalism at MTR Network Forced Service Suspension on All Rail Lines

Radical protestors maliciously vandalised and set fire at a large number of MTR stations yesterday (4 October 2019). There was also MTR staff attacked and injured. To ensure the safety of passengers and staff, the MTR Corporation announced the suspension of service of the whole network including Heavy Rail, Light Rail and MTR bus at about 10:30pm. The Corporation strongly condemns the illegal and irresponsible acts of those protesters who attacked MTR staff, repeatedly set fire in many areas in the railway premises and vandalised railway facilities. Such actions have severely undermined the safety of railway operations. The Corporation has reported these incidents to the Police.

At about 7:40pm yesterday, protestors started damaging the Kwun Tong Station. In view of the actual situation, the Corporation evacuated and closed the station. Subsequently, vandalism spread to other stations and got even worse. Fire was set to a non-passenger East Rail Line train at Sha Tin Station. In order to ensure the safety of passengers, MTR staff and railway operations, the Corporation suspended the train service on several rail lines including Ma On Shan, Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong lines. Later at about 10:30pm, a number of other stations were closed in the network because of heavy damages. As we are no longer in a position to provide safe and reliable service to passengers in the circumstances, the Corporation had no choice but to make the decision to suspend the service of its entire network including Heavy Rail, Light Rail and MTR bus.

Besides, two station staff were also attacked and injured when carrying out duty at Sheung Shui Station. The staff have been sent to the hospital for treatment. We send our deepest sympathies to the injured colleagues. The Corporation's representatives have visited them and will provide them with any necessary assistance.

"MTR Corporation has been striving to provide safe and smooth railway service to members of the public the best we can. In doing so, assuring the safety of services to passengers and the safety of our employees is of paramount importance. In the light of the crisis situation last night, the railway system could not be operated safely. The Corporation had no choice but to decide to suspend the service of the entire network. This is a tough decision to be made. We appeal for passengers' understanding for the inconvenience caused by the arrangement," said Dr Jacob Kam, Chief Executive Officer of the MTR Corporation.

Since outbreaks of violence continue to occur at multiple districts, maintenance staff is unable to travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations or to carry out repair works. After conducting an assessment jointly with the Police and other relevant government departments, the Corporation announces that all MTR services covering the Heavy Rail including Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR bus cannot be resumed this morning (5 October). We will review all relevant circumstances later on today. Any update on the service arrangement will be announced as soon as possible.

-more-

Passengers are advised to pay attention to MTR website, MTR Mobile, public announcement at stations and on trains to the latest train service information. The Corporation will also disseminate relevant information via media.

-END-

Photo captions:

Kwun Tong Station

Wong Tai Sin Station

Ngau Tau Kok Station

Tsuen Wan Station

Causeway Bay Station

Tseung Kwan O Station

Tung Chung Station

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 07:26:05 UTC
