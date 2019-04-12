MTR : More Frequent Train Services for Passengers Starting from 22 April 2019

Log in
0
04/12/2019 | 12:23am EDT

PR023/19 12 April 2019

More Frequent Train Services for Passengers Starting from 22 April 2019

Passengers will soon enjoy more frequent and convenient train services on Fridays as well as during weekends and public holidays. A new round of MTR train service enhancements will be implemented starting from 22 April 2019 with an extra 86 train trips per week added to the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line.

"We closely monitor train services and ridership to see if train frequency can be increased, where possible, to meet passengers' demand because providing a safe, convenient and comfortable railway service has always been our mission," said Mr Adi Lau, Operations Director of MTR Corporation.

Since 2012, more than 3,200 train trips per week have been added to the MTR heavy rail network while over 600 trips per week have been added to the light rail network to accommodate the increasing demand for rail service. In 2018, MTR heavy rail, light rail and buses carried more than 2 billion passenger trips throughout the year.

Details of the latest service enhancements are available in the attached annex.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Annex

Train service enhancements on Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line starting from 22 April 2019

Line

Day

Period

Train Frequency

Additional Train Trips (Weekly)

From

To

Island Line

Fridays

12:00nn - 4:40pm

3 min 33 sec

3 min 23 sec

8

Sundays/ Public Holidays

1:00pm - 5:00pm

3 min 33 sec

3 min 5 sec

20

5:00pm - 7:00pm

3 min 5 sec

2 min 45 sec

10

Line

Day

Period

Train Frequency

Additional Train Trips (Weekly)

From

To

Tsuen Wan Line

Sundays/ Public Holidays

9:00am - 12:00nn

2 min 45 sec

2 min 30 sec

14

Line

Day

Period

Train Frequency

Additional Train Trips (Weekly)

From

To

Kwun Tong Line

Saturdays

11:00am - 12:00nn

2 min 30 sec (Tiu Keng Leng

Ho Man Tin)

2 min 25 sec (Tiu Keng Leng

Ho Man Tin)

2

5 min (Ho Man Tin Whampoa)

4 min 50 sec (Ho Man Tin Whampoa)

Sundays/ Public Holidays

9:00am - 2:00pm 5:00pm - 7:00pm

2 min 45 sec (Tiu Keng Leng

Ho Man Tin)

2 min 30 sec (Tiu Keng Leng

Ho Man Tin)

32

5 min 30 sec (Ho Man Tin Whampoa)

5 min (Ho Man Tin Whampoa)

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 04:22:02 UTC
