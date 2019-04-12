MTR : More Frequent Train Services for Passengers Starting from 22 April 2019

PR023/19 12 April 2019

More Frequent Train Services for Passengers Starting from 22 April 2019

Passengers will soon enjoy more frequent and convenient train services on Fridays as well as during weekends and public holidays. A new round of MTR train service enhancements will be implemented starting from 22 April 2019 with an extra 86 train trips per week added to the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line.

"We closely monitor train services and ridership to see if train frequency can be increased, where possible, to meet passengers' demand because providing a safe, convenient and comfortable railway service has always been our mission," said Mr Adi Lau, Operations Director of MTR Corporation.

Since 2012, more than 3,200 train trips per week have been added to the MTR heavy rail network while over 600 trips per week have been added to the light rail network to accommodate the increasing demand for rail service. In 2018, MTR heavy rail, light rail and buses carried more than 2 billion passenger trips throughout the year.

Details of the latest service enhancements are available in the attached annex.

Annex

Train service enhancements on Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line starting from 22 April 2019

Line Day Period Train Frequency Additional Train Trips (Weekly) From To Island Line Fridays 12:00nn - 4:40pm 3 min 33 sec 3 min 23 sec 8 Sundays/ Public Holidays 1:00pm - 5:00pm 3 min 33 sec 3 min 5 sec 20 5:00pm - 7:00pm 3 min 5 sec 2 min 45 sec 10

Line Day Period Train Frequency Additional Train Trips (Weekly) From To Tsuen Wan Line Sundays/ Public Holidays 9:00am - 12:00nn 2 min 45 sec 2 min 30 sec 14