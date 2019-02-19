Log in
MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/18
44 HKD   +0.46%
04:08aMTR : New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station
PU
02/08MTR : Appoints New Projects Director
PU
02/08MTR : Appointment of Member of Executive Directorate
PU
News 
News

MTR : New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station

0
02/19/2019 | 04:08am EST

PR010/19 19 February 2019

New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station

Tiu Keng Leng Station will be the first interchange station within the MTR network to have a dedicated babycare room retrospectively installed, alongside toilets in station concourse (in the paid area near Entrance B). The new facilities will be open for public use tomorrow (20 February).

The babycare room is equipped with a nappy changing mat, sink and independent breastfeeding area.

In addition to Tiu Keng Leng Station, the Corporation has planned to retrospectively install both public toilets and babycare rooms at six other interchange stations, namely Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Lai King, Central, North Point and Yau Tong stations together with other major enhancement works. At the same time, breastfeeding areas in our 20 interchange stations, including Tiu Keng Leng Station, will continue to open for the passengers' use.

MTR Corporation is committed to enhancing our station facilities with a view to providing a caring service for passengers with diverse needs. In developing new railway lines in future, the provision of toilets and babycare rooms will form part of the design and planning standards for new stations.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Photo captions:

1. Chairman of the Sai Kung District Council Mr Ng Sze-fuk (7th right), Sai Kung District Officer

Mr Chiu Yin-wa (6th right) and some Sai Kung District Councillors visit the new babycare room and toilet facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station.

2.

The babycare room which is equipped with an independent breastfeeding area at Tiu Keng Leng Station will be open tomorrow.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 09:07:02 UTC
