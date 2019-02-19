MTR : New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station

PR010/19 19 February 2019

New Babycare Room and Toilet Facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station

Tiu Keng Leng Station will be the first interchange station within the MTR network to have a dedicated babycare room retrospectively installed, alongside toilets in station concourse (in the paid area near Entrance B). The new facilities will be open for public use tomorrow (20 February).

The babycare room is equipped with a nappy changing mat, sink and independent breastfeeding area.

In addition to Tiu Keng Leng Station, the Corporation has planned to retrospectively install both public toilets and babycare rooms at six other interchange stations, namely Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Lai King, Central, North Point and Yau Tong stations together with other major enhancement works. At the same time, breastfeeding areas in our 20 interchange stations, including Tiu Keng Leng Station, will continue to open for the passengers' use.

MTR Corporation is committed to enhancing our station facilities with a view to providing a caring service for passengers with diverse needs. In developing new railway lines in future, the provision of toilets and babycare rooms will form part of the design and planning standards for new stations.

1. Chairman of the Sai Kung District Council Mr Ng Sze-fuk (7th right), Sai Kung District Officer

Mr Chiu Yin-wa (6th right) and some Sai Kung District Councillors visit the new babycare room and toilet facilities at Tiu Keng Leng Station.

2.

The babycare room which is equipped with an independent breastfeeding area at Tiu Keng Leng Station will be open tomorrow.