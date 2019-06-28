MTR : New Corridor at MTR Admiralty Station Concourse

The original temporary corridor will be closed and demolished to facilitate the construction of the station concourse of the expanded Admiralty Station works under Shatin to Central Link (SCL) project.

A new corridor at MTR Admiralty Station concourse near Exit F will be opened for passengers' use tomorrow (Saturday, 29 June 2019). The new corridor provides customers with more convenient access between concourse and ground level on Rodney Street and Harcourt Garden as well as platforms of Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and South Island Line.

A new corridor is located at Admiralty Station concourse near Exit F

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide