MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/27
52.85 HKD   +0.57%
03:41aMTR : New Corridor at MTR Admiralty Station Concourse
PU
06/27MTR : is Well Prepared for the Typhoon Season New Technology Enhances Tree Management
PU
06/25MTR : Brings Passengers a Joyful Summer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : New Corridor at MTR Admiralty Station Concourse

06/28/2019 | 03:41am EDT

PR042/19 28 June 2019

New Corridor at MTR Admiralty Station Concourse

A new corridor is located at Admiralty Station concourse near Exit F

A new corridor at MTR Admiralty Station concourse near Exit F will be opened for passengers' use tomorrow (Saturday, 29 June 2019). The new corridor provides customers with more convenient access between concourse and ground level on Rodney Street and Harcourt Garden as well as platforms of Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and South Island Line.

The original temporary corridor will be closed and demolished to facilitate the construction of the station concourse of the expanded Admiralty Station works under Shatin to Central Link (SCL) project.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 07:40:08 UTC
EPS Revisions
