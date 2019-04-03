MTR : New MTR Fare Saver at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan Offers $2 Discount

PR021/19 3 April 2019

New MTR Fare Saver at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan

Offers $2 Discount

Starting from 8 April 2019, a new Fare Saver will be set up on the upper ground level of Citywalk in Tsuen Wan. Adult Octopus holders living, working or shopping near Citywalk can simply wave their Octopus over the Fare Saver to enjoy a $2 discount for their next train trip on the same day from Tsuen Wan Station to any destination within the MTR network (except the Airport Express).

Passengers are reminded that the fare discount will not be valid if the Octopus is next used for entry at MTR station other than Tsuen Wan Station.

MTR Fare Savers aim to provide an incentive to encourage more people who are located a bit further away from the railway to walk to the nearest MTR station to take the MTR. Currently we are providing this discount to over 120, 000 passengers every day through Fare Savers. Including this new Fare Saver at Citywalk, there is a total of 39 Fare Savers located in different areas of the territory.

For details on Fare Savers, passengers may refer to the MTR website at www.mtr.com.hkor call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 during office hours.

