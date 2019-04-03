Log in
MTR : New MTR Fare Saver at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan Offers $2 Discount

0
04/03/2019 | 05:07am EDT

PR021/19 3 April 2019

New MTR Fare Saver at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan

Offers $2 Discount

Starting from 8 April 2019, a new Fare Saver will be set up on the upper ground level of Citywalk in Tsuen Wan. Adult Octopus holders living, working or shopping near Citywalk can simply wave their Octopus over the Fare Saver to enjoy a $2 discount for their next train trip on the same day from Tsuen Wan Station to any destination within the MTR network (except the Airport Express).

Passengers are reminded that the fare discount will not be valid if the Octopus is next used for entry at MTR station other than Tsuen Wan Station.

MTR Fare Savers aim to provide an incentive to encourage more people who are located a bit further away from the railway to walk to the nearest MTR station to take the MTR. Currently we are providing this discount to over 120, 000 passengers every day through Fare Savers. Including this new Fare Saver at Citywalk, there is a total of 39 Fare Savers located in different areas of the territory.

For details on Fare Savers, passengers may refer to the MTR website at www.mtr.com.hkor call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 during office hours.

-End-

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Photo Caption:

The new MTR Fare Saver is located on the upper ground level of Citywalk. Adult Octopus holders who use the Fare Saver can enjoy a $2 discount on their next train trip on the same day when boarding at Tsuen Wan Station.

(Photo Credit: Citywalk)

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:06:06 UTC
