MTR : New Year's Greetings from MTR CEO Mr Lincoln Leong

New Year's Greetings from MTR CEO Mr Lincoln Leong

While people were celebrating the arrival of the New Year, MTR staff were serving passengers dutifully and striving to provide safe and convenient train services for commuters who travelled around Hong Kong to enjoy the festivities overnight. CEO of MTR Corporation Mr Lincoln Leong was out and about in the MTR network on New Year's Eve to greet customers and thank MTR staff for their dedication. He was also joined by Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business Dr Jacob Kam, Operations Director Mr Adi Lau and other operations colleagues to count down at East Tsim Sha Tsui Station on the arrival of the New Year.

