MTR : New Year's Greetings from MTR CEO Mr Lincoln Leong

01/01/2019 | 05:34am CET

PR001/19 1 January 2019

New Year's Greetings from MTR CEO Mr Lincoln Leong

While people were celebrating the arrival of the New Year, MTR staff were serving passengers dutifully and striving to provide safe and convenient train services for commuters who travelled around Hong Kong to enjoy the festivities overnight. CEO of MTR Corporation Mr Lincoln Leong was out and about in the MTR network on New Year's Eve to greet customers and thank MTR staff for their dedication. He was also joined by Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business Dr Jacob Kam, Operations Director Mr Adi Lau and other operations colleagues to count down at East Tsim Sha Tsui Station on the arrival of the New Year.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efﬁciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network, an Airport Express link as well as a new High Speed Rail service connecting Hong Kong to the Mainland of China that was launched in September 2018. These services carry about 5.8 million passenger trips on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services MTR operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Kendrew Wong

Senior Manager - Media Relations Tel2993 3223

24-hour media enquiries Tel2212 2813

Photo captions:

1. CEO of MTR Corporation Mr Lincoln Leong (photo above), Managing Director -

Operations and Mainland Business Dr Jacob Kam and Operations Director Mr Adi Lau (photo below) greet passengers and wish them an auspicious 2019.

2. Operations Director Mr Adi Lau shows his support to colleagues who are on duty for overnight train services at the Operations Control Centre.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 04:33:06 UTC
