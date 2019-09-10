MTR : Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August

PR053/19 10 September 2019

Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August

On the night of 31 August 2019, staff at Prince Edward Station sought police assistance after learning about passenger disputes on a train at Platform 3 (Kwun Tong Line to Tiu Keng Leng) which obstructed the train doors from closing. Considering that chaos prevailed at the station, smouldering was found in a train compartment and a number of Passenger Alarm Devices on the train were activated, evacuation was triggered at Prince Edward Station at 10:53pm due to safety concerns. Police subsequently entered the station for law enforcement.

The Corporation understands the public's concerns about the incident at Prince Edward Station on 31 August. The timeline collated from the in-station CCTV footage and the relevant images with timestamp are provided below for reference. Nevertheless, the footage was not comprehensive as three of the CCTVs at Prince Edward Station had been damaged or defaced that night and could not continue recording. The last recording time of two damaged CCTVs located at Platform 4 (Tsuen Wan Line to Central), was at around 10:52pm and 10:53pm respectively.

The Corporation has installed CCTVs on its station premises to assist staff in managing day-today railway service, such as the implementation of crowd control measures when necessary. Stringent procedures and guidelines on the usage of CCTV footage and the handling of relevant information are in place. The Corporation also stipulates that only authorised persons can check the CCTV footage in accordance with the established procedures.

In general, CCTV footage will be destroyed 28 days after it was recorded. When there is any special occurrence giving rise to a need to review relevant footage at a later time, such as for investigation purposes, it will be kept for three years. This arrangement is made with reference to the guidelines of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. Relevant footage recorded at Prince Edward Station and other relevant stations on 31 August will be kept for three years.

With regards to claims that there was a fatality at Prince Edward Station, there was no death report that day according to the station's record. Besides, relevant government departments have clarified earlier that there was no fatal case during the occurrence at Prince Edward Station on the night of 31 August.

Evacuation at Prince Edward Station commenced at 10:53pm. According to station records, a team of ambulancemen from the Fire Services Department entered the station at 11:20pm due to an emergency ambulance call and later brought a frightened passenger out of the station. As there were many injuries at Prince Edward Station that night, another batch of ambulancemen from the Fire Services Department were deployed to carry out initial assessment of the injured persons. After an assessment of the public order situation nearby Prince Edward Station, the Police later advised that it was not appropriate for the remaining injured persons to leave from the station entrances. Upon the Police's request, the Corporation arranged a special non-passenger train for the ambulance incident officer and

-more-