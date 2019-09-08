Log in
MTR : Open Letter to passengers from MTR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

09/08/2019

PRESS STATEMENT

8 September 2019

Open Letter to passengers from MTR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the MTR Corporation Mr Rex Auyeung and CEO Dr Jacob Kam have jointly issued an open letter to MTR passengers today. The letter is as follows:

Dear MTR passengers,

MTR is a homegrown Hong Kong public transport operator.

The Corporation is currently experiencing the most tremendous challenges in the past 40 years since it commenced passenger service. Violence triggered by recent political controversies has spread to the MTR network, resulting in malicious acts being committed at dozens of stations. A couple of days ago we visited Tung Chung Station, one of the stations which was severely damaged, to inspect the recovery. We noted that the malicious behaviour persists as many station facilities have been damaged. This poses great impacts on everyone's daily commute, and has even threatened the safety of frontline staff. We deeply regret the actions that have occurred in our stations, and we condemn all violence which affects social order.

Facing this challenging situation, MTR colleagues have been making their best endeavour to recover and repair facilities in a timely manner to minimise the impacts on passengers. As a result, in most cases, we have been able to resume normal service on the following morning. We are very impressed by the great efforts made by frontline colleagues from the operating and maintenance teams, who have worked around the clock tirelessly. We express our deepest gratitude to all colleagues who have spared no effort in their work and provided safe railway service impartially.

However, we sincerely hope that all members of the public could demonstrate the spirit of mutual respect and allow our staff, including colleagues of Operations and Property Divisions who have faced enormous pressure and harassment recently, to exercise their duty diligently without any interference. This could help us to cope with the enormous challenges at present.

With MTR colleagues' commitment and support and collaboration from Hong Kong citizens, MTR has been able to provide a high standard of service. At this crucial moment, we wish all sectors of the community could treasure and safeguard this railway network which has been carrying our collective memories over the past few decades. Please allow us to honour our commitment and continue to provide our fellow citizens with safe and reliable railway service.

Rex Auyeung

Chairman of MTR Corporation

Dr Jacob Kam

CEO of MTR Corporation

-END-

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 14:26:06 UTC
