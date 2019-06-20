MTR : Play and Ride on MTR with “Toy Story” This Summer

PR037/19 20 June 2019

Play and Ride on MTR with "Toy Story" This Summer

Summer is a season full of fun! Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other beloved characters from "Toy Story" will be travelling with MTR passengers this summer. Starting from 14 July 2019, the MTR Corporation will launch, over four consecutive weeks, a series of limited edition "Toy Story" Souvenir Ticket Sets featuring Woody, Jessie and Bo Peep, Buzz Lightyear, and Aliens under four themes, namely "Coincidental Meet Up", "Travel Companions", "Gearing Up" and "Surprising Appearance", respectively.

Priced at HK$150, each souvenir ticket set comprises a souvenir ticket1, a cute ticket holder and a remote-controlled train. A limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar will also be available for purchase at HK$95 each starting from 14 July 2019 while stocks last. The "Toy Story" characters on the trains and the calendar are interchangeable for those who collect multiple sets.

"'Toy Story' is much loved by adults and children alike and we are delighted to feature the characters in our latest souvenir tickets. With the collectibles, we hope MTR journeys will be more fun for those travelling around Hong Kong this summer," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

Each souvenir ticket is valid for one single domestic journey on the MTR1 on or before

15 September 2019. Customers can retain the souvenir ticket after use. Malfunctioning tickets can be exchanged on or before 15 September 2019 at any MTR Customer Service Centre (except Airport Express, Hong Kong West Kowloon, Light Rail, Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations). Tickets sold are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

The souvenir ticket sets and the limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar will be available for sale during the above-mentioned periods from the start of MTR train service at all MTR Customer Service Centres2 (unpaid area). Each customer can buy up to two sets per item while stocks last.

Details of the souvenir ticket sets are as follows:

Date of Public Sale Souvenir Ticket Set includes (while stocks last) 14 July - 20 July 2019 "Coincidental Meet Up" Set - A souvenir ticket1 - A cute ticket holder - A Woody remote-controlled train

