MTR : Play and Ride on MTR with “Toy Story” This Summer

PR037/19 20 June 2019
Play and Ride on MTR with "Toy Story" This Summer
Summer is a season full of fun! Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other beloved characters from "Toy Story" will be travelling with MTR passengers this summer. Starting from 14 July 2019, the MTR Corporation will launch, over four consecutive weeks, a series of limited edition "Toy Story" Souvenir Ticket Sets featuring Woody, Jessie and Bo Peep, Buzz Lightyear, and Aliens under four themes, namely "Coincidental Meet Up", "Travel Companions", "Gearing Up" and "Surprising Appearance", respectively.
Priced at HK$150, each souvenir ticket set comprises a souvenir ticket1, a cute ticket holder and a remote-controlled train. A limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar will also be available for purchase at HK$95 each starting from 14 July 2019 while stocks last. The "Toy Story" characters on the trains and the calendar are interchangeable for those who collect multiple sets.
"'Toy Story' is much loved by adults and children alike and we are delighted to feature the characters in our latest souvenir tickets. With the collectibles, we hope MTR journeys will be more fun for those travelling around Hong Kong this summer," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.
Each souvenir ticket is valid for one single domestic journey on the MTR1 on or before
15 September 2019. Customers can retain the souvenir ticket after use. Malfunctioning tickets can be exchanged on or before 15 September 2019 at any MTR Customer Service Centre (except Airport Express, Hong Kong West Kowloon, Light Rail, Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations). Tickets sold are non-refundable and non-transferrable.
The souvenir ticket sets and the limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar will be available for sale during the above-mentioned periods from the start of MTR train service at all MTR Customer Service Centres2 (unpaid area). Each customer can buy up to two sets per item while stocks last.
Details of the souvenir ticket sets are as follows:
|
Date of Public Sale
|
|
Souvenir Ticket Set includes
|
(while stocks last)
|
|
|
|
14 July - 20 July 2019
|
"Coincidental Meet Up" Set
|
|
-
|
A souvenir ticket1
|
|
-
|
A cute ticket holder
|
|
-
|
A Woody remote-controlled train
-more-
|
Date of Public Sale
|
Souvenir Ticket Set includes
|
(while stocks last)
|
|
21 July - 27 July 2019
|
"Travel Companions" Set
|
|
- A souvenir ticket1
|
|
- A cute ticket holder
|
|
- A Jessie remote-controlled train
|
28 July - 3 August 2019
|
"Gearing Up" Set
|
|
- A souvenir ticket1
|
|
- A cute ticket holder
|
|
- A Buzz Lightyear remote-controlled train
|
4 August - 10 August 2019
|
"Surprising Appearance" Set
|
|
- A souvenir ticket1
|
|
- A cute ticket holder
|
|
- An Aliens remote-controlled train
Furthermore, MTR Club members can enjoy priority purchase of all four types of souvenir ticket sets for HK$530 (original price HK$600) and the limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar for HK$85 (original price HK$95), as well as the entire collection of ticket sets and a calendar at a special price of HK$600 (original price HK$695) through MTR Mobile's MTR Club Private Presale corner or the MTR Club website at www.mtrclub.com.hkstarting from tomorrow (21 June 2019) until 9 July 2019. Members can also purchase the items by cash at the Tourist Services centre at MTR Admiralty Station3 from 10 to 11 July 2019. More details about the souvenir ticket sets are available at www.mtr.com.hkor the MTR Hotline (2881 8888).
Remarks:
-
Except Airport Express, High Speed Rail, East Rail Line First Class, journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations, Light Rail, MTR Bus and MTR Feeder Bus. If the ticket is used to travel to either Lo Wu Station or Lok Ma Chau Station in breach of the Terms and Conditions, the holder is liable to pay the full single journey fare between the station of entry and Lo Wu Station or Lok Ma Chau Station. The ticket will then be returned to the holder for use on a valid journey. Passengers changing lines between Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui stations have to exit and re-enter the system and a new ticket must be purchased for the second stage of the journey.
-
Except Airport Express, Hong Kong West Kowloon, Light Rail, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau, and Racecourse stations.
-
Shop No. 24, Admiralty Station (near Entrance/Exit B, unpaid area).
-
About MTR Corporation
Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.
MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.
With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.
For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.
*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide
Photo Captions:
1. "Toy Story" Souvenir Ticket Sets, namely "Coincidental Meet Up", "Travel Companions", "Gearing Up" and "Surprising Appearance", will be launched over four consecutive weeks starting from 14 July 2019. Priced at HK$150, each souvenir ticket set comprises a souvenir ticket, a cute ticket holder and a remote-controlled train.
2. A limited edition Woody and Bo Peep Calendar will also be available for purchase at HK$95 each starting from 14 July 2019 while stocks last.
3. The "Toy Story" characters on the trains and the calendar are interchangeable for those who collect multiple sets.
Disclaimer
MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:43:01 UTC