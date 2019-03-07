MTR : Presentation File

MTR Corporation
2018 Annual Results
7 March 2019
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements.
Results Highlights and Business Overview
Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO
Satisfactory
Financial
Results
-
Recurrent profitsup 5.1%, due to steady patronage growth, higher contribution fromstation commercial businesses and property rental and management businesses
-
Underlying profitsup 7.1%, due to recurrent profit growth and property development profit from LOHAS Park Package 4
GoodOperational
Achievements
-
Hong Kong
World class safety and service performance
Best passenger journeys on-time since the Rail Merger (January to September )HSR opened on 23 September 2018
Station commercial and property rental benefited from the recovery in retail sectorFull-year contribution from new retail space at Telford Plaza II and Maritime Square 2Tender of Yau Tong Ventilation Building site, Wong Chuk Hang Station Package 3 and Ho Man
Tin Station Package 2
-
Mainland of China and international businesses
Challenges encountered by Stockholm commuter rail (Pendeltågen) in Sweden and South
Western Railway in the UK
Other businesses performed either in line with or above expectations
Deliveringon Growth
Strategy
-
Hong Kong
Project related issues encountered in Shatin to Central LinkRailway Development Strategy 2014 (RDS 2014)
About 20,000 residential units under development
Three new shopping centres under construction , target completion by 2020-2023 increasing GFA by 49%
-
Mainland of China and international businessesSubmitted a bid for West Coast Partnership
Signed Contract Finalisation Deed for Sydney MetroCity and Southwest ("SMCSW")
Financial Highlights
Contribution from Recurrent Businesses
2018
(HK$m)
Revenue
Change (YoY)
Change (YoY)
Net Profit
|
(HK$m)
|
2018
|
Change (YoY)
|
Profit from recurrent businesses(2)
|
9,020
|
5.1%
|
Post-tax profit from property development
|
Hong Kong
|
2,153
|
135.0%
|
Mainland of China
|
90
|
(91.2%)
|
Sub-total
|
2,243
|
15.9%
|
Profit from underlying businesses(2)
|
11,263
|
7.1%
|
Investment property revaluation
|
4,745
|
(24.8%)
|
Reported net profit attributable to shareholders of the company(2)
|
16,008
|
(4.9%)
|
Reported EPS (HK$)(2)
|
2.64
|
(6.7%)
|
Underlying businesses EPS (HK$)(2)
|
1.86
|
5.1%
|
Ordinary dividend per share (HK$)
|
1.20
|
7.1%
-
1. Recurrent business profit from Hong Kong includes HK transport operations, HK station commercial, HK property rental and management, other businesses (mainly project management services to Government, Ngong Ping 360, and consultancy) and project studies and business development expenses. Recurrent business profit outside of Hong Kong excludes project studies and business development expenses.
-
2. Net of non-controlling interests (2018: HK$148m; 2017: HK$56m)
