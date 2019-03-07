Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/06
44.75 HKD   +0.22%
MTR : Presentation File

03/07/2019 | 05:33am EST

MTR Corporation

2018 Annual Results

7 March 2019

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements.

MTR Corporation

Page 2

Results Highlights and Business Overview

Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO

Satisfactory

Financial

Results

  • Recurrent profitsup 5.1%, due to steady patronage growth, higher contribution fromstation commercial businesses and property rental and management businesses

  • Underlying profitsup 7.1%, due to recurrent profit growth and property development profit from LOHAS Park Package 4

    GoodOperational

    Achievements

  • Hong Kong

    World class safety and service performance

    Best passenger journeys on-time since the Rail Merger (January to September )HSR opened on 23 September 2018

    Station commercial and property rental benefited from the recovery in retail sectorFull-year contribution from new retail space at Telford Plaza II and Maritime Square 2Tender of Yau Tong Ventilation Building site, Wong Chuk Hang Station Package 3 and Ho Man

    Tin Station Package 2

  • Mainland of China and international businesses

    Challenges encountered by Stockholm commuter rail (Pendeltågen) in Sweden and South

    Western Railway in the UK

    Other businesses performed either in line with or above expectations

    Deliveringon Growth

    Strategy

  • Hong Kong

    Project related issues encountered in Shatin to Central LinkRailway Development Strategy 2014 (RDS 2014)

    About 20,000 residential units under development

    Three new shopping centres under construction , target completion by 2020-2023 increasing GFA by 49%

  • Mainland of China and international businessesSubmitted a bid for West Coast Partnership

    Signed Contract Finalisation Deed for Sydney MetroCity and Southwest ("SMCSW")

MTR Corporation

Page74

Financial Highlights

Contribution from Recurrent Businesses

2018

(HK$m)

Revenue

Change (YoY)

Change (YoY)

Net Profit

(HK$m)

2018

Change (YoY)

Profit from recurrent businesses(2)

9,020

5.1%

Post-tax profit from property development

Hong Kong

2,153

135.0%

Mainland of China

90

(91.2%)

Sub-total

2,243

15.9%

Profit from underlying businesses(2)

11,263

7.1%

Investment property revaluation

4,745

(24.8%)

Reported net profit attributable to shareholders of the company(2)

16,008

(4.9%)

Reported EPS (HK$)(2)

2.64

(6.7%)

Underlying businesses EPS (HK$)(2)

1.86

5.1%

Ordinary dividend per share (HK$)

1.20

7.1%

  • 1. Recurrent business profit from Hong Kong includes HK transport operations, HK station commercial, HK property rental and management, other businesses (mainly project management services to Government, Ngong Ping 360, and consultancy) and project studies and business development expenses. Recurrent business profit outside of Hong Kong excludes project studies and business development expenses.

  • 2. Net of non-controlling interests (2018: HK$148m; 2017: HK$56m)

MTR Corporation

Page85

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:32:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 52 395 M
EBIT 2018 13 155 M
Net income 2018 11 085 M
Debt 2018 28 930 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 23,06
P/E ratio 2019 23,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,80x
EV / Sales 2019 5,58x
Capitalization 275 B
