MTR : Presentation File

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results Highlights and Business Overview

Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO

Satisfactory Financial Results

Recurrent profitsup 5.1%, due to steady patronage growth, higher contribution fromstation commercial businesses and property rental and management businesses

Underlying profitsup 7.1%, due to recurrent profit growth and property development profit from LOHAS Park Package 4 GoodOperational Achievements

Hong Kong World class safety and service performance Best passenger journeys on-time since the Rail Merger (January to September )HSR opened on 23 September 2018 Station commercial and property rental benefited from the recovery in retail sectorFull-year contribution from new retail space at Telford Plaza II and Maritime Square 2Tender of Yau Tong Ventilation Building site, Wong Chuk Hang Station Package 3 and Ho Man Tin Station Package 2

Mainland of China and international businesses Challenges encountered by Stockholm commuter rail (Pendeltågen) in Sweden and South Western Railway in the UK Other businesses performed either in line with or above expectations Deliveringon Growth Strategy

Hong Kong Project related issues encountered in Shatin to Central LinkRailway Development Strategy 2014 (RDS 2014) About 20,000 residential units under development Three new shopping centres under construction , target completion by 2020-2023 increasing GFA by 49%

Mainland of China and international businessesSubmitted a bid for West Coast Partnership Signed Contract Finalisation Deed for Sydney MetroCity and Southwest ("SMCSW")

Financial Highlights

Contribution from Recurrent Businesses

2018

(HK$m)

Revenue

Change (YoY)

Change (YoY)

Net Profit

(HK$m) 2018 Change (YoY) Profit from recurrent businesses(2) 9,020 5.1% Post-tax profit from property development Hong Kong 2,153 135.0% Mainland of China 90 (91.2%) Sub-total 2,243 15.9% Profit from underlying businesses(2) 11,263 7.1% Investment property revaluation 4,745 (24.8%) Reported net profit attributable to shareholders of the company(2) 16,008 (4.9%) Reported EPS (HK$)(2) 2.64 (6.7%) Underlying businesses EPS (HK$)(2) 1.86 5.1% Ordinary dividend per share (HK$) 1.20 7.1%

1. Recurrent business profit from Hong Kong includes HK transport operations, HK station commercial, HK property rental and management, other businesses (mainly project management services to Government, Ngong Ping 360, and consultancy) and project studies and business development expenses. Recurrent business profit outside of Hong Kong excludes project studies and business development expenses.

2. Net of non-controlling interests (2018: HK$148m; 2017: HK$56m)

