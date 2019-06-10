PR034/19 10 June 2019

MTR Resumes Dynamic Train Tests for Tuen Ma Line Signalling System

Following the resumption of dynamic train tests for the East Rail Line's new signalling system at the end of May, the comprehensive safety review of the signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line has also been completed and it is confirmed that the system meets the safety requirements for dynamic train tests. The Corporation will gradually resume the dynamic train tests on the Ma On Shan Line, West Rail Line as well as the newly built section of the Tuen Ma Line starting from tonight (10 June 2019) during non-traffic hours.

Under the Shatin to Central Link project, the Tai Wai to Hung Hom Section will connect with the existing Ma On Shan Line and West Rail Line to form the Tuen Ma Line. The signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line is a natural extension of the existing signalling systems used for the Ma On Shan Line and West Rail Line. The system design is different from that of the new signalling system for the Tsuen Wan Line. As a prudent measure, the testing of the Tuen Ma Line signalling system has also been temporarily suspended since the Tsuen Wan Line incident on 18 March 2019.

During the suspension, the contractor of the signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line has completed a comprehensive review and submitted the detailed assessment reports to confirm that the system meets the safety requirements for dynamic train tests. The Independent Safety Assessor appointed by the Corporation also confirmed the signalling system meets international safety standards for dynamic train tests. Subsequent to the resumption of the static tests in early May as well as a thorough review of the information submitted by the contactor, the Corporation agreed to resume the dynamic train tests starting from tonight (10 June).

"Safety is of utmost importance to the Corporation. The dynamic train tests for the new signalling system on the East Rail Line have been running smoothly since its resumption on 28 May. During the dynamic train tests on the Tuen Ma Line, the Corporation will continue to closely monitor the testing process and ensure safe railway operations," said Mr Adi Lau, Operations Director of MTR Corporation.

