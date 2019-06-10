Log in
MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/06
48.3 HKD   +0.52%
04:53aMTR : Resumes Dynamic Train Tests for Tuen Ma Line Signalling System
PU
05/30MTR : Voluntary Announcement
PU
05/29MTR : Celebrate MTR's 40th Anniversary with Design Competition
PU
News 
News Summary

MTR : Resumes Dynamic Train Tests for Tuen Ma Line Signalling System

06/10/2019 | 04:53am EDT

PR034/19 10 June 2019

MTR Resumes Dynamic Train Tests for Tuen Ma Line Signalling System

Following the resumption of dynamic train tests for the East Rail Line's new signalling system at the end of May, the comprehensive safety review of the signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line has also been completed and it is confirmed that the system meets the safety requirements for dynamic train tests. The Corporation will gradually resume the dynamic train tests on the Ma On Shan Line, West Rail Line as well as the newly built section of the Tuen Ma Line starting from tonight (10 June 2019) during non-traffic hours.

Under the Shatin to Central Link project, the Tai Wai to Hung Hom Section will connect with the existing Ma On Shan Line and West Rail Line to form the Tuen Ma Line. The signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line is a natural extension of the existing signalling systems used for the Ma On Shan Line and West Rail Line. The system design is different from that of the new signalling system for the Tsuen Wan Line. As a prudent measure, the testing of the Tuen Ma Line signalling system has also been temporarily suspended since the Tsuen Wan Line incident on 18 March 2019.

During the suspension, the contractor of the signalling system for the Tuen Ma Line has completed a comprehensive review and submitted the detailed assessment reports to confirm that the system meets the safety requirements for dynamic train tests. The Independent Safety Assessor appointed by the Corporation also confirmed the signalling system meets international safety standards for dynamic train tests. Subsequent to the resumption of the static tests in early May as well as a thorough review of the information submitted by the contactor, the Corporation agreed to resume the dynamic train tests starting from tonight (10 June).

"Safety is of utmost importance to the Corporation. The dynamic train tests for the new signalling system on the East Rail Line have been running smoothly since its resumption on 28 May. During the dynamic train tests on the Tuen Ma Line, the Corporation will continue to closely monitor the testing process and ensure safe railway operations," said Mr Adi Lau, Operations Director of MTR Corporation.

-End-

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 12 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 08:52:03 UTC
