MTR Service for Mid-Autumn Festival

The MTR Corporation will provide normal train service on the Mid-Autumn Festival (13 September 2019) and all MTR stations will be closed at the normal time.

Having conducted a risk assessment with relevant government departments in the light of the recent situation, the Corporation will maintain normal service hours on the Mid-Autumn Festival and overnight service will not be provided.

Nevertheless, train frequencies on various MTR lines will be stepped up from 3:00 pm to cope with the anticipated increase in passenger flow (details please refer to Annex).

Special crowd control arrangements will be in place at busy stations. Passengers and members of the public are reminded not to fly sky lanterns in areas near open sections of the railway network or bring any metallic balloons into MTR premises as these objects may cause train service disruptions. Furthermore, floating LED balloons will not be allowed in the MTR system as these objects may explode or catch fire and pose a risk to passengers' safety and safe railway operations.

The Corporation will disseminate the latest train service information through various channels including the MTR website, MTR Mobile app, public announcements at stations and trains, and the media.

MTR Corporation would like to wish passengers a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival with their family and friends and a relaxing weekend.

