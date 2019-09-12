Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/11
47.6 HKD   +3.37%
12:02aMTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
09/10MTR : Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August
PU
09/08MTR : Does Not Tolerate Any Violence or Malicious Act Causing Damage
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:02am EDT

PR054/19 12 September 2019

MTR Service for Mid-Autumn Festival

The MTR Corporation will provide normal train service on the Mid-Autumn Festival (13 September 2019) and all MTR stations will be closed at the normal time.

Having conducted a risk assessment with relevant government departments in the light of the recent situation, the Corporation will maintain normal service hours on the Mid-Autumn Festival and overnight service will not be provided.

Nevertheless, train frequencies on various MTR lines will be stepped up from 3:00 pm to cope with the anticipated increase in passenger flow (details please refer to Annex).

Special crowd control arrangements will be in place at busy stations. Passengers and members of the public are reminded not to fly sky lanterns in areas near open sections of the railway network or bring any metallic balloons into MTR premises as these objects may cause train service disruptions. Furthermore, floating LED balloons will not be allowed in the MTR system as these objects may explode or catch fire and pose a risk to passengers' safety and safe railway operations.

The Corporation will disseminate the latest train service information through various channels including the MTR website, MTR Mobile app, public announcements at stations and trains, and the media.

MTR Corporation would like to wish passengers a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival with their family and friends and a relaxing weekend.

-END-

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Annex

MTR Service Frequency (average) on Mid-Autumn Festival (13 September 2019)

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

11:00 pm to

End of Traffic

Island Line

2.1 minutes

4 minutes

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

11:30 pm to

End of Traffic

Tsuen Wan Line

2 minutes

4 minutes

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

11:00 pm to

End of Traffic

Kwun Tong Line

Tiu Keng Leng - Ho Man Tin

2.3 minutes

4 minutes

Ho Man Tin - Whampoa

4.6 minutes

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

8:00 pm to

End of Traffic

Tseung Kwan O Line

North Point - Tseung Kwan O

2.2 minutes

--

North Point - Po Lam

2.5 / 4 minutes

4 minutes

North Point - LOHAS Park

6.7 minutes

--

Tiu Keng Leng - LOHAS Park

--

12 minutes

Line

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

8:00 pm to

End of Traffic

South Island Line

3.3 minutes

4 minutes

Line

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

10:00 pm to

End of Traffic

Tung Chung Line

Hong Kong - Tsing Yi

3 - 5 minutes

--

Hong Kong - Tung Chung

4 - 8 minutes

6 minutes

Line

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

10:30 pm to

End of Traffic

East Rail Line *

Hung Hom - Sheung Shui

4 - 8 minutes

4 minutes

Hung Hom - Lo Wu

6 - 8 minutes

6 minutes

Hung Hom - Lok Ma Chau

10 - 12 minutes

12 minutes

* Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations will be closed at the normal time

Line

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

7:30 pm to

End of Traffic

West Rail Line

3.5 minutes

4 minutes

Line

4:30 pm to 5:40 pm

8:15 pm to

End of Traffic

Ma On Shan Line

4 minutes

4 minutes

Airport Express and Disneyland Resort Line, Light Rail and MTR Bus

Airport Express and Disneyland Resort Line, Light Rail and MTR Bus will operate according to their normal schedules during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
12:02aMTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
09/10MTR : Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August
PU
09/08MTR : Does Not Tolerate Any Violence or Malicious Act Causing Damage
PU
09/08MTR : Open Letter to passengers from MTR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
PU
09/05MTR : Strongly Condemns Attacks on Station Staff and Vandalism of Railway Facili..
PU
09/04MTR : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Inter..
PU
09/04MTR : Email to Existing Registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 I..
PU
09/04MTR : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Inter..
PU
09/04MTR : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (Election of Language and Means of R..
PU
09/04MTR : Scrip Dividend Scheme - 2019 Interim Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 571 M
EBIT 2019 14 256 M
Net income 2019 11 719 M
Debt 2019 21 968 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 5,32x
Capitalization 293 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,29  HKD
Last Close Price 47,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED15.53%36 158
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 620
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD14.81%3 848
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC16.10%2 743
FIRSTGROUP56.35%1 928
STAGECOACH-2.79%854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group