MTR : Smooth Completion of Trial Operation marks New Milestone for Service Commencement of High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section)

PR071/18 16 August 2018

Smooth Completion of Trial Operation marks New Milestone for

Service Commencement of High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section)

The MTR Corporation welcomes the announcement made today (16 August 2018) by the Secretary for Transport and Housing that the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Rail (HSR) (Hong Kong Section) is confirmed to be in all respects safe and in sound condition to be used for passenger services.

The Corporation has submitted approved design drawings, testing results and quality control records to relevant government departments for assessment to facilitate their inspection of the railway systems (including signalling and communication systems, trackwork and overhead line systems, and rolling stock) as well as the structural safety of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. The "safe and sound" confirmation received from the Government is an important milestone which signifies that all the required statutory inspections and testing have been completed, bringing the readiness of the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) a step closer towards service commencement.

"Safety is of paramount importance to the Corporation. A robust project management framework and a set of stringent procedures are in place to provide for the inspection, supervision and monitoring of the safety and quality of railway works. We thank all the government departments concerned, the contractors as well as our diligent staff members for their concerted efforts throughout the construction and pre-operations stages to achieve the `safe and sound' confirmation," said Mr Lincoln Leong, Chief Executive Officer of the MTR Corporation.

"With the `safe and sound' confirmation today, the Corporation is entering the final stage of preparation for the opening and launch of passenger services. We are looking forward to providing a brand new experience for cross-boundary travel," added Mr Leong.

More than 700 personnel are currently working on the final preparations for the HSR. All scheduled train trial runs between Hong Kong and the Mainland, which are imperative for the systems run-in, future train coordination and familiarisation of train crew and station staff members, were completed earlier this month with satisfactory results. Numerous tests were conducted on the hardware and software to ensure the new rail service is fully ready to receive passengers.

"Our colleagues are familiarising themselves with each and every detail to make sure that we are ready to provide a quality travelling experience to our customers," said Mr Francis Li, Chief Operating - High Speed Rail of MTR Corporation.

"Safety and quality have been our top priorities during the design and construction of this railway project and we overcame many challenges to bring the new rail link to fruition. For the final weeks leading up to the service commencement of the HSR, we will continue to work hand in hand with the operational team to ensure a smooth opening in late September 2018," said Mr Simon Tang, General Manager - XRL of MTR Corporation.

To give the public a preview of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, public open days will be held on 1 and 2 September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday) for the first time before the HSR commences service. Members of the community can familiarise themselves with the new facilities and gain a better understanding of the new service through photo and game booths, which will introduce key features and benefits of the high speed rail network. Please refer to the appendix for details about the Open Days.

Appendix

Date: 1 & 2 September 2018 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: Session 1 (10am to 1pm); Session 2 (2pm to 5pm) Admission: 20,000 tickets in total

Admission tickets will be distributed to the public for free on a first-come, first-served basis starting from 9am on 25 August 2018 (Saturday)# at the following MTR premises. Each person may obtain a maximum of four tickets for the same session:

Locations Addresses Elements Fire zone Level 1 of Elements (Near Häagen-Dazs) 1 Austin Road, West Kowloon Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre Level 2 Atrium of Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre 55-65 Lung Mun Road, Tuen Mun Maritime Square Level 1 Entrance of Maritime Square 2 31 - 33 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi Paradise Mall Level 2 Podium of Paradise Mall 100 Shing Tai Road, Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan PopCorn Level 1 Atrium of Podium No 9, Tong Yin Street, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O Fotan Railway House Lobby, Fo Tan Railway House, No. 9, Lok King Street, Fo Tan

MTR club members can also obtain Open Days tickets through registration via MTR Mobile app on a first-come first-served basis starting from 10am on 24 August 2018.

Remarks:

#Distribution will be postponed to 26 August 2018 (Sunday) if Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 or above or the Black Rainstorm Signal is issued three hours before the starting time. Please call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for details.

