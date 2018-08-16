MTR : Smooth Completion of Trial Operation marks New Milestone for Service Commencement of High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section)

Log in
08/16/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

PR071/18 16 August 2018

Smooth Completion of Trial Operation marks New Milestone for

Service Commencement of High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section)

The MTR Corporation welcomes the announcement made today (16 August 2018) by the Secretary for Transport and Housing that the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Rail (HSR) (Hong Kong Section) is confirmed to be in all respects safe and in sound condition to be used for passenger services.

The Corporation has submitted approved design drawings, testing results and quality control records to relevant government departments for assessment to facilitate their inspection of the railway systems (including signalling and communication systems, trackwork and overhead line systems, and rolling stock) as well as the structural safety of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station. The "safe and sound" confirmation received from the Government is an important milestone which signifies that all the required statutory inspections and testing have been completed, bringing the readiness of the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) a step closer towards service commencement.

"Safety is of paramount importance to the Corporation. A robust project management framework and a set of stringent procedures are in place to provide for the inspection, supervision and monitoring of the safety and quality of railway works. We thank all the government departments concerned, the contractors as well as our diligent staff members for their concerted efforts throughout the construction and pre-operations stages to achieve the `safe and sound' confirmation," said Mr Lincoln Leong, Chief Executive Officer of the MTR Corporation.

"With the `safe and sound' confirmation today, the Corporation is entering the final stage of preparation for the opening and launch of passenger services. We are looking forward to providing a brand new experience for cross-boundary travel," added Mr Leong.

More than 700 personnel are currently working on the final preparations for the HSR. All scheduled train trial runs between Hong Kong and the Mainland, which are imperative for the systems run-in, future train coordination and familiarisation of train crew and station staff members, were completed earlier this month with satisfactory results. Numerous tests were conducted on the hardware and software to ensure the new rail service is fully ready to receive passengers.

"Our colleagues are familiarising themselves with each and every detail to make sure that we are ready to provide a quality travelling experience to our customers," said Mr Francis Li, Chief Operating - High Speed Rail of MTR Corporation.

-more-

"Safety and quality have been our top priorities during the design and construction of this railway project and we overcame many challenges to bring the new rail link to fruition. For the final weeks leading up to the service commencement of the HSR, we will continue to work hand in hand with the operational team to ensure a smooth opening in late September 2018," said Mr Simon Tang, General Manager - XRL of MTR Corporation.

To give the public a preview of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, public open days will be held on 1 and 2 September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday) for the first time before the HSR commences service. Members of the community can familiarise themselves with the new facilities and gain a better understanding of the new service through photo and game booths, which will introduce key features and benefits of the high speed rail network. Please refer to the appendix for details about the Open Days.

-End-

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Appendix

Date: 1 & 2 September 2018 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: Session 1 (10am to 1pm); Session 2 (2pm to 5pm) Admission: 20,000 tickets in total

Admission tickets will be distributed to the public for free on a first-come, first-served basis starting from 9am on 25 August 2018 (Saturday)# at the following MTR premises. Each person may obtain a maximum of four tickets for the same session:

Locations

Addresses

Elements

Fire zone Level 1 of Elements (Near Häagen-Dazs) 1 Austin Road, West Kowloon

Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre

Level 2 Atrium of Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre 55-65 Lung Mun Road, Tuen Mun

Maritime Square

Level 1 Entrance of Maritime Square 2 31 - 33 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi

Paradise Mall

Level 2 Podium of Paradise Mall

100 Shing Tai Road, Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan

PopCorn

Level 1 Atrium of Podium

No 9, Tong Yin Street, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O

Fotan Railway House

Lobby, Fo Tan Railway House, No. 9, Lok King Street, Fo Tan

MTR club members can also obtain Open Days tickets through registration via MTR Mobile app on a first-come first-served basis starting from 10am on 24 August 2018.

Remarks:

#Distribution will be postponed to 26 August 2018 (Sunday) if Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 or above or the Black Rainstorm Signal is issued three hours before the starting time. Please call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for details.

Photo Caption:

1. All train trial runs have been completed and train crew members are geared up for delivering safe and smooth High Speed Rail train services.

2. The MTR Corporation has a stringent regime in governing the construction of High Speed

Rail infrastructure facilities.

3. All tunnels are in good condition.

4. Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Open Days will be held on 1 and 2 September 2018

(Saturday and Sunday). A total of 20,000 admission tickets will be distributed for free to members of the public on 25 August 2018 (Saturday) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:20:05 UTC
