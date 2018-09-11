Log in
News Summary

MTR : Striking Ball Pen Paintings at Central Station under “Art in MTR”

09/11/2018 | 05:47am CEST

PR080/18 11 September 2018

Striking Ball Pen Paintings at Central Station under "Art in MTR"

Ball pen may not be a mainstream medium for painting because of its limitations in colour and texture. But its simplicity and primitiveness appeal to local artist Reni Haymond, whose ball pen paintings encompass an array of topics including the ivory trade, ukiyo-e and a vibrant depiction of the sky. Her impressive artwork is on display starting from today (11 September 2018) until 30 October 2018 at Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station in the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "CYCLOGY".

"Ball pen is a highly accessible but often neglected medium for painting. I like it because it is an underdog, and its prevalence as a tool that symbolises a 'can-do' spirit. I think it will create resonance among Hong Kong people," said Reni Haymond.

"Reni Haymond's innovative works offer a new perspective to our customers who are invited to view the exhibition and pause for a moment of reflection when they travel to and from Central Station. We at the MTR Corporation strive to leverage on our network and resources to support the local art community as well as make our passengers' journey more enjoyable," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.

"CYCLOGY" is the latest art exhibition in the "Art in MTR" programme under the Corporation's "Community Connect" platform. "Art in MTR" provides a platform for aspiring artists, designers and talented individuals in the creative industries to showcase their works to the community.

The objective of this programme is to enhance passengers' travelling experience through easy access to different art elements including live performances, short-term art exhibitions and permanent displays of art pieces.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

About "Community Connect"

"Community Connect" is the Corporation's platform for initiatives that aims to support everyone from the young to the old while enhancing the liveability of our city. What all the programmes have in common is that they've been carefully developed to nurture the communities we serve, so that together we can grow and thrive in a sustainable Hong Kong. Specifically,

  • We invest in young people as they are our customers, future leaders, innovators, and game changers - supporting their development is an investment in our communities' futures.

  • We contribute to making cities more connected and vibrant through staff volunteering, and collaborating with NGOs and social enterprises to address evolving community needs.

  • We enhance the travelling experience through integrating art into our station architecture and facilitating artists to stage their art-related activities or displays in our stations and malls.

Photo Caption:

An array of ball pen paintings by local artist Reni Haymond are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "CYCLOGY" at Entrance/Exit J of MTR Central Station starting from today (11 September 2018) until 30 October 2018.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:46:07 UTC
