PRESS STATEMENT 1 September 2019

MTR Strongly Condemns Malicious Attacks Targeting Railway Stations

Multiple MTR stations along Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line were attacked to varying extents yesterday (31 August 2019) and five railway lines were forced to suspend their services last night. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns the acts which endangered the safety of other passengers and MTR staff as well as the severe damages to station facilities.

At around 10pm last night, protesters severely damaged facilities at Mong Kok Station including the glass window of the station control room, threatening the personal safety of MTR staff. To protect the safety of passengers and MTR staff, trains were arranged not to stop at Mong Kok Station and staff reported the case to the police. The police subsequently entered Mong Kok Station for law enforcement. As the situation at the station was very chaotic at the time, in-station public announcements were made to appeal to passengers to leave the station. Almost at the same time, staff at Prince Edward Station noticed passenger disputes occurred on a train at Platform 3 of the station and reported the case to the police. Taken into consideration that chaos prevailed at the station, staff triggered evacuation at Prince Edward Station. Police subsequently entered the station for law enforcement.

Taken into account the damages at multiple stations and the growing trend, for the sake of safety, the Corporation suspended the services of the Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line and Tseung Kwan O Line. MTR engineering personnel will inspect and repair station facilities after traffic hours and the relevant stations can only resume operations after their safe operations are ensured. Certain stations may not be able to re-open in the morning today (1 September 2019).

Separately, at around 4:55pm yesterday, a platform screen door of Platform 2 (Kennedy Town- bound) of Wan Chai Station was maliciously damaged by a group of people wearing face masks with its glass panel broken. Metal railings and traffic cones were also thrown from the platform onto the tracks by these people. Station staff immediately activated the emergency stop switch upon discovering the situation to stop trains from entering the platform, thereby preventing a serious incident from occurring because of the malicious act.

Island Line train service towards Kennedy Town Station was temporarily suspended as a result of the incident. At around 5:05pm yesterday, MTR personnel had cleared the tracks and completed a thorough inspection of the section. After it was confirmed the section was safe for train operations, train service resumed. As it took time to repair the damaged platform screen door, trains passing through the section had to run at reduced speed for safety reasons. Additional staff were deployed to assist passengers at the platform. MTR staff also stepped up patrolling at platforms between Tin Hau and Sheung Wan stations to prevent similar damage from occurring and Island Line trains entered these platforms at reduced speed.

