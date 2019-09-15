PRESS STATEMENT 15 September 2019

MTR Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations

The MTR Corporation strongly condemns and expresses deep regret over malicious vandalism at a number of MTR stations, arson at an entrance/exit of Wan Chai Station the hurling of petrol bombs into Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations and serious damage which took place today (15 September). These violent acts severely damaged a large number of station facilities including those at Tin Hau and Admiraty stations. The recurrence of violence and malicious vandalism at MTR stations not only severely impacted on passengers' journeys but also endangered the safety of passengers and MTR staff. The cases have been reported to the Police. The Corporation will take suitable follow up actions on the incidents and reserves the right to take legal action against the parties concerned.

As of 10pm today, facilities at Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations were maliciously damaged during the public activities which resulted in the temporary closure of these three stations. Relevant MTR lines did not stop at these three stations, i.e. the Island, Tsuen Wan and South Island lines not stopping at Admiralty Station and the Island Line not stopping at Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations. Whether the stations concerned can be reopened tomorrow, in particular Wan Chai Station where arson took place and petrol bombs were hurled into the station, will depend on how badly the facilities were damaged and the time required for recovery.

Having considered the safety of our staff and passengers, and in order to protect railway facilities, the Corporation reiterates that it has to take all feasible measures in addressing the situation while striving to maintain train service and service of relevant stations. As fights, vandalism, other acts of violence and large-scale contraventions of the MTR By-laws occurred, train service to and from the stations concerned was immediately stopped and the stations concerned were closed as the situations severely impacted the safety of passengers and staff. Police also entered the stations to take suitable law enforcement actions because of the situations. In the event that such situations cause inconvenience to passengers, the Corporation sincerely apologises to