Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/13
47.35 HKD   +0.74%
12:52pMTR : Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations
PU
09/12EXCLUSIVE : China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong
RE
09/12MTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

15 September 2019

MTR Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations

The MTR Corporation strongly condemns and expresses deep regret over malicious vandalism at a number of MTR stations, arson at an entrance/exit of Wan Chai Station the hurling of petrol bombs into Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations and serious damage which took place today (15 September). These violent acts severely damaged a large number of station facilities including those at Tin Hau and Admiraty stations. The recurrence of violence and malicious vandalism at MTR stations not only severely impacted on passengers' journeys but also endangered the safety of passengers and MTR staff. The cases have been reported to the Police. The Corporation will take suitable follow up actions on the incidents and reserves the right to take legal action against the parties concerned.

As of 10pm today, facilities at Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations were maliciously damaged during the public activities which resulted in the temporary closure of these three stations. Relevant MTR lines did not stop at these three stations, i.e. the Island, Tsuen Wan and South Island lines not stopping at Admiralty Station and the Island Line not stopping at Wan Chai and Causeway Bay stations. Whether the stations concerned can be reopened tomorrow, in particular Wan Chai Station where arson took place and petrol bombs were hurled into the station, will depend on how badly the facilities were damaged and the time required for recovery.

Having considered the safety of our staff and passengers, and in order to protect railway facilities, the Corporation reiterates that it has to take all feasible measures in addressing the situation while striving to maintain train service and service of relevant stations. As fights, vandalism, other acts of violence and large-scale contraventions of the MTR By-laws occurred, train service to and from the stations concerned was immediately stopped and the stations concerned were closed as the situations severely impacted the safety of passengers and staff. Police also entered the stations to take suitable law enforcement actions because of the situations. In the event that such situations cause inconvenience to passengers, the Corporation sincerely apologises to

Media Enquiries:

Mr Kendrew Wong

24-hour media enquiries

Senior Manager - Media Relations

Tel2212 2813

Tel2993 3223

passengers and appeals for the understanding of the public. Decisions to suspend service or close stations would only be made as a last resort to assure the safety of staff and passengers. Indeed, MTR staff have been striving to provide reliable and convenient railway service to members of the public under safe conditions.

- End -

Annex

Admiralty Station

Wan Chai Station

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 16:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
12:52pMTR : Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations
PU
09/12EXCLUSIVE : China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong
RE
09/12MTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
09/10MTR : Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August
PU
09/08MTR : Does Not Tolerate Any Violence or Malicious Act Causing Damage
PU
09/08MTR : Open Letter to passengers from MTR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
PU
09/05MTR : Strongly Condemns Attacks on Station Staff and Vandalism of Railway Facili..
PU
09/04MTR : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Inter..
PU
09/04MTR : Email to Existing Registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 I..
PU
09/04MTR : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders (Notice of publication of 2019 Inter..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 571 M
EBIT 2019 14 256 M
Net income 2019 11 719 M
Debt 2019 21 968 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
Capitalization 291 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,29  HKD
Last Close Price 47,35  HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED14.93%37 260
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 483
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD14.81%3 913
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC12.62%2 673
FIRSTGROUP55.40%1 953
STAGECOACH1.74%930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group