MTR : Strongly Condemns the Continuous Vandalism at MTR Stations

Regarding the situation last night, protesters severely damaged facilities at 32 stations, including vandalising the glass window of Station Control Rooms, damaging and defacing ticket issuing machines, entry/ exit gates and CCTVs, damaging platform screen doors and throwing external objects onto the tracks (please refer to the Annex). The Corporation had to suspend service on the Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan, Island, South Island and Tsuen Wan lines. MTR engineering personnel have inspected the facilities and conducted temporary repairs work after traffic hours. However, given the serious damage found at Prince Edward, Mong Kok and Kowloon Bay stations, engineering personnel required more time to carry out the repair works. These stations remained closed this morning for safety reasons and trains were arranged not to stop at these stations. Service at Kowloon Bay Station resumed at around 4:10 pm after repair works were completed.

Besides, there were people trespassing and throwing objects at a section of track near Airport Station on the Airport Express. Stones and steel bars were also thrown onto the tracks. These acts posed high risks to safe train operations. The service on the Airport Express was therefore suspended due to safety considerations. Subsequently, services of the Tung Chung Line and Disneyland Resort Line had to be suspended.

A number of stations including Tung Chung, Tsing Yi, Lam Tin, Kwun Tong, Diamond Hill, Lok Fu, Tsuen Wan, Lai King, Sha Tin, Sha Tin Wai, Siu Hong and Tin Shui Wai stations were damaged today (as at 10:00pm). Some people damaged CCTVs, ticket issuing machines and add value machines, took away fire extinguishers and defaced stations, etc. In addition, a large group of people trespassed into the area of the Station Control Room at Tung Chung Station which threatened the safety of the station staff. The staff therefore were required to evacuate. In addition, a door at the Station Control Room of Tsing Yi Station was also damaged. Accordingly, it was necessary for the station staff to summon Police to handle the situation. The station was closed afterwards with assistance from the Police.

Apart from the damage of varying extents caused at multiple MTR stations which resulted in the suspension of service on five railway lines yesterday (31 August 2019), some people once again vandalised station facilities today (1 September 2019). These acts have endangered the safety of staff and passengers, as well as station and train operations. The MTR Corporation strongly condemns these acts and has reported the cases to the Police.

The Corporation expresses its anger over such irresponsible and malicious acts which could have caused serious safety incidents and endangered the safety of passengers, and also expresses its deepest regret over MTR staff being harassed. The Corporation would like to emphasize that endangering railway safety can constitute serious crimes and such behaviour may also constitute a breach of the injunction order. The Corporation will handle the incident in a serious manner. The cases have been reported to the Police. The Corporation will fully cooperate with the Police in their investigations and it reserves the right to take further legal action against the people who were responsible.

Having considered the safety of our staff, passengers and railway facilities, the Corporation reiterates that it has to take all feasible measures in addressing the situation. Even when normal station and train services are maintained, if fights, vandalism, other acts of violence or large scale contraventions of the MTR By-laws occur which might result in high risks or emergency situations and seriously endanger the safety of passengers and staff, train service to and from concerned stations may be stopped immediately. Stations may also be closed with little or no prior notice. In the event that such situations occur and cause inconvenience to passengers, the Corporation sincerely apologises to passengers and appeals for the understanding of the public. When necessary, the Police may need to enter stations to take suitable law enforcement actions.

As the damage caused today was very severe, some of the stations may not be able to resume their operations tomorrow. But MTR will not back down. We will make our best endeavours to recover the facilities which were damaged by violent acts and strive to maintain service for passengers. Passengers are reminded to pay attention to channels including the MTR website, the MTR Mobile app, and public announcement at stations and on trains for the latest train service information. Meanwhile, the Corporation will also disseminate relevant information via the media in a timely manner.

