MTR : Sustainable Co-working and Co-living Designs on Display at “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR060/19 4 October 2019
Sustainable Co-working and Co-living Designs on Display
at "Art in MTR" Exhibition
With the shortage of land being a pressing issue in Hong Kong, the concepts of co-living and co-working have been gaining momentum, and space-sharing is regarded as one of the solutions to the challenge that the community is facing. A group of secondary and tertiary students joined the "Social Innovation Inventor - Co-working and Co-living Design Competition" organised by the World Green Organisation and unleashed their creativity in space-sharing designs. Starting from today (4 October 2019) to 1 January 2020, the winning designs are on display at an "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations.
"Co-living and co-working are practical solutions to the high housing prices and rents which are of great concern to the community. This competition not only aims at fostering the creativity of the young minds, but also raising their awareness about social issues," said Dr William Yu, Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation.
"The designs on display have incorporated environmentally friendly, waste reducing and green elements with the aim of providing sustainable living and working spaces. These concepts align with MTR's commitment to promote sustainable development in the cities that we operate in with mass transit railway systems being one of the most sustainable modes of transport," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation.
MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.
About MTR Corporation
Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.
MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.
With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.
For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.
*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide
About "Community Connect"
"Community Connect" is the Corporation's platform for initiatives that aims to support everyone from the young to the old while enhancing the liveability of our city. What all the programmes have in common is that they've been carefully developed to nurture the communities we serve, so that together we can grow and thrive in a sustainable Hong Kong. Specifically,
-
We invest in young people as they are our customers, future leaders, innovators, and game changers - supporting their development is an investment in our communities' futures.
-
We contribute to making cities more connected and vibrant through staff volunteering, and collaborating with NGOs and social enterprises to address evolving community needs.
-
We enhance the travelling experience through integrating art into our station architecture and facilitating artists to stage their art-related activities or displays in our stations and malls.
Photo Captions:
1. Winning designs from the "Social Innovation Inventor - Co-working and Co-living Design
Competition" are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai
Wan Ho stations between today (4 October 2019) and 1 January 2020.
2. Model for the tertiary institution group's champion design entry "Momentum".
3. Model for the secondary school group's champion design entry "Action Heart".
