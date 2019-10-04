MTR : Sustainable Co-working and Co-living Designs on Display at “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR060/19 4 October 2019

Sustainable Co-working and Co-living Designs on Display

at "Art in MTR" Exhibition

With the shortage of land being a pressing issue in Hong Kong, the concepts of co-living and co-working have been gaining momentum, and space-sharing is regarded as one of the solutions to the challenge that the community is facing. A group of secondary and tertiary students joined the "Social Innovation Inventor - Co-working and Co-living Design Competition" organised by the World Green Organisation and unleashed their creativity in space-sharing designs. Starting from today (4 October 2019) to 1 January 2020, the winning designs are on display at an "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations.

"Co-living and co-working are practical solutions to the high housing prices and rents which are of great concern to the community. This competition not only aims at fostering the creativity of the young minds, but also raising their awareness about social issues," said Dr William Yu, Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation.

"The designs on display have incorporated environmentally friendly, waste reducing and green elements with the aim of providing sustainable living and working spaces. These concepts align with MTR's commitment to promote sustainable development in the cities that we operate in with mass transit railway systems being one of the most sustainable modes of transport," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.

