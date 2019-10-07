PRESS STATEMENT 7 October 2019

MTR Teams Are Making Endeavours to Recover Damaged Stations

to Maintain Railway Service Where Possible

The MTR network has been repeatedly vandalised and fires have been set at a large number of stations by violent protesters in the past few days (4 - 7 October 2019). MTR operating and maintenance teams have been conducting inspections, assessments and necessary repair works to strive to keep Hong Kong on the move.

The repair works are now underway. The Corporation will continue to review the situation and conduct a risk assessment with the Police and other relevant departments on railway operations. Any update on the service arrangement for tomorrow morning will be announced as soon as possible.

Given that certain stations were heavily damaged, these stations may not be able to resume service in a short period of time. Even for the stations which could be opened for service tomorrow morning, it is possible that some of their facilities and entrances/exits may not be able to resume service. In addition, the MTR service will be closed earlier than usual tomorrow to allow more time for continuing repair works and inspection. Passengers are advised to pay attention to the MTR website, MTR Mobile, station and in-train announcements for the latest train service information. The Corporation will also disseminate relevant information through the media. The Corporation appeals for passengers' understanding for any inconvenience caused by service adjustments.

Due to extensive vandalism directed at MTR stations and facilities on Friday evening (4 October), the Corporation had no choice but to announce the suspension of rail service on all lines at 10:30pm on that night to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. On the following day (5 October), the Corporation could only resume limited services on the Airport Express between Hong Kong and Airport stations without stopping at intermediate stations while no service could be provided on Heavy Rail and Light Rail. Yesterday (6 October), the Corporation reopened 45 Heavy Rail stations. However, a number of stations including Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsuen Wan, Kowloon Tong, Yau Ma Tei, Tung Chung, Kwun Tong, Wong Tai Sin stations and a number of stations along the Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan lines were maliciously attacked and their facilities were again heavily damaged.

After a review of the progress of the repair works and risk assessment with the Police and relevant government departments, the Corporation today (7 October) re-opened 39 stations to provide passengers with limited services. In order to allow more time for the operating and maintenance teams to carry out the repair works, Heavy Rail, Light Rail and MTR Bus services (except the Airport Express) were close at about 6pm. However, some stations including Sha Tin Wai, City One and Tsuen Wan stations were again attacked at night. Station facilities were maliciously vandalised. Staff at stations had to evacuate.