MTR : Welcomes Appointment of Mr Rex Auyeung as New Chairman

MTR Corporation Welcomes Appointment of Mr Rex Auyeung as New Chairman

The MTR Corporation welcomes the announcement by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region today (7 March 2019) on the appointment of Mr Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for a term of two and a half years, with effect from 1 July 2019.

Professor Frederick Ma will be retiring from the position of Chairman, and will also retire as a member of the Board, chairman of the Corporate Responsibility Committee and a member of each of the Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee when his tenure ends on 30 June 2019.

The MTR Board today appointed Mr Auyeung as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 7 March 2019. Following the Board's appointment, the Financial Secretary Incorporated notified the Corporation that, subject to his election as a Director of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting in 2019, Mr Auyeung is appointed as Chairman of the Corporation with effect from 1 July 2019 until 31 December 2021.

At the same time Mr Auyeung becomes the Chairman of the Corporation, he will also become chairman of the Corporate Responsibility Committee and a member of each of the Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

The Corporation would like to thank Professor Ma for his significant contributions and valuable service to the Board and the Corporation since he joined the Board of the Corporation in July 2013. Under his chairmanship since 1 January 2016, the Corporation has expanded its business both in and outside of Hong Kong and achieved many successes, including the establishment of the MTR Academy and the successful completion and opening of the Kwun Tong Line Extension and the South Island Line.

Professor Ma led the Independent Board Committee which reviewed the cost and programme overrun of the Express Rail Link project in 2014 and spearheaded the work on the revised funding model which allowed the project to come to fruition. The 26-km Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Rail was successfully commissioned in September 2018 which opened up a new era in cross boundary travel. Professor Ma has also made tremendous contributions to strengthening the Corporation's connections with the community.

"In less than four months, I will hand over the baton to the next Chairman after three-and-a-half years as Chairman of MTR. I have to say that guiding the Corporation through this period of rapid expansion has been one of the most rewarding tasks I have ever undertaken, and I am proud that the Corporation has largely met the goals set for it by the Board," said Professor Ma.

"I congratulate Rex on his appointment and wish him all the very best in his new role. Without doubt, the Corporation will be taken to new heights under Rex's leadership," Professor Ma added.

"I am honoured to be appointed Chairman of the MTR Corporation. The chairmanship will certainly come with its challenges, but working hand-in-hand with my fellow members of the Board, the MTR management and the dedicated MTR staff, we will be focused on serving the community with the best service," said Mr Auyeung.

Mr Auyeung has over 40 years' experience in the insurance industry in Canada and Hong Kong. Before his retirement in June 2017, Mr Auyeung was Chairman - Asia of the Principal Financial Group Inc., a Fortune 500 company.

He is active in public service and is currently the chairman of the Council of Lingnan University, an observer of the Independent Police Complaints Council Observers Scheme, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Investor and Financial Education Council under the Securities and Futures Commission. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Sub-committee of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, a board member of Bo Charity Foundation (Food Angel) and a convenor of the Jockey Club Community eHealth Care Project.

Mr Auyeung holds a Bachelor of Environmental Studies (Urban and Regional Planning) Honours Degree from the University of Waterloo, Canada. He was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the City University of Hong Kong in 2013 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2018.

