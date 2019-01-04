MTR : Works Resumption at Property Development Project at Tai Wai Station

PR003/19 4 January 2019

Works Resumption at Property Development Project at Tai Wai Station

The MTR Corporation notes the announcement made today (4 January 2019) by the relevant Government departments on the consent given to the property developer for the resumption of construction works at the Tai Wai Station property development project, starting from tomorrow (5 January 2019). The Railway Protection Unit of the MTR Corporation will continue to closely monitor any possible impact of the works on railway facilities to ensure the safe operation of the railway.

During a regular inspection on 12 July 2018, the Railway Protection Unit found that settlement at monitoring points located at the rear end of the southbound platform of Tai Wai Station and an overhead line mast nearby had, for the first time, reached the pre-set settlement limit for temporary works suspension. At the Corporation's request, the property developer has temporarily suspended the development project's foundation works in the relevant railway protection area since 12 July 2018. Meanwhile, Government departments have confirmed the structural integrity of the Tai Wai Station platform and that railway conditions are safe for operation.

Over the past several months, the Corporation has continued to closely monitor the settlement at Tai Wai Station. The Registered Building Professionals appointed by the property developer were requested to provide work methods that can effectively control and alleviate further settlement. Their proposed measures have been reviewed by the Corporation and the Buildings Department of the HKSAR Government to ensure the construction works going forward will not impact on railway safety. The Government departments accepted the request of the developer for resumption of works for the development project. Based on engineering assessment, the trigger level for suspension of works has been revised to 40mm. The Corporation and Government departments will continue to exercise stringent monitoring.

Safety is the top priority in MTR operations and it will never be compromised. The Corporation has in place an established and internationally recognised regime for the maintenance of railway infrastructure which is comprehensive in coverage and adheres to stringent standards. This regime ensures that railway infrastructure is maintained in a safe and sound condition, and that the safety of passengers, staff members and the public is well-protected.

Currently, there are 50 railway-related facilities under settlement monitoring within Railway Protection Areas. For details, please visit http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/corporate/operations/protection_boundary.html .

