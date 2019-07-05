MTR : “Art in MTR” Exhibition Showcases Brain-boosting Arts and Crafts by Senior Citizens

PR043/19
5 July 2019
"Art in MTR" Exhibition Showcases Brain-boosting Arts and Crafts by Senior Citizens
One of the keys to healthy ageing is to keep the brain active. Bead craft, which requires a person to concentrate and be creative, is one of the means to promote mental and physical health among the elderly. The latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Piggies in the City" is being shown at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (5 July 2019) to 1 October 2019 and showcases attractive craftwork made by senior citizens who participated in workshops organised by the LCH Charitable Foundation. The miniature pigs and Gods of Fortune on display celebrate the Year of the Pig and also helped the senior artists actively engage their brains during the creative process.
"The MTR serves different sectors of the local community with caring service and we have provided facilities that are specially designed to cater for the needs of senior citizens. We are also delighted to have this opportunity to provide space to exhibit arts and crafts created by the elderly. We hope this exhibition will help raise public awareness about the importance of good mental and physical health among the elders," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of the MTR Corporation.
MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation for art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 for enquiry or submit their proposals to the MTR Corporation.
- End-
Photo Caption:
Bead crafts made by elders who participated in workshops organised by the LCH Charitable Foundation are on display at the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Piggies in the City" at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (5 July 2019) to 1 October 2019.
