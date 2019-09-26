Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MTR Corporation Limited    0066   HK0066009694

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED

(0066)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:28am EDT

PR059/19 26 September 2019

"Early Bird Discount Promotion" Discount Increases to 35% and

Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019

Starting from 2 October 2019 (Wednesday), the discount rate of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" will be increased from 25% to 35% and the number of stations covered under the promotional scheme will also be increased from 35 to 44. The enhanced promotion covers 9 additional stations along the Kwun Tong Line between Lok Fu Station and Yau Tong Station (see the map below).

MTR Corporation launched the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" Programme in 2014. Adult Octopus users can enjoy fare discount when they exit from any of the eligible core urban stations between 7:15am and 8:15am from Mondays to Fridays (except Public Holidays). This Programme has been extended till 31 May 2020.

In celebration of MTR Corporation's 40th Anniversary, the 2019/20 MTR fare promotions package, including topped-up40-week "3.3% Rebate for Every Octopus Trip", enhancement of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" and other promotions, brings total savings of over $800 million to customers as compared to over $500 million in the previous year. Together with the $2.7 billion of on-going fare concessions that MTR has been offering to benefit different sectors of the community, the Corporation is providing customers with over $3.5 billion worth of fare concessions in 2019/20.

Customers are also encouraged to use the "Ticket Suggestion" function on the MTR Mobile and MTR website to find out the best ticketing option based on their travelling pattern.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
12:28aMTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and ..
PU
09/21MTR : Condemns Vandalism at Light Rail Stops
PU
09/17MTR : Sets up Investigation Panel to Investigate East Rail Line Incident
PU
09/16MTR : Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Four Property Development Invitation for Ex..
PU
09/15MTR : Strongly Condemns Recurrence of Vandalism at MTR Stations
PU
09/12EXCLUSIVE : China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong
RE
09/12MTR : Service for Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
09/10MTR : Occurrence at Prince Edward Station on 31 August
PU
09/08MTR : Does Not Tolerate Any Violence or Malicious Act Causing Damage
PU
09/08MTR : Open Letter to passengers from MTR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 520 M
EBIT 2019 14 227 M
Net income 2019 11 735 M
Debt 2019 22 129 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,28x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 276 B
Chart MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,25  HKD
Last Close Price 44,90  HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chak-pui Kam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pak Kuen Auyeung Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Kin-Wai Cheng Chief Executive Officer-Metro Trains Sydney
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED8.98%35 449
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 465
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD12.04%3 870
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC15.40%2 741
FIRSTGROUP59.71%2 017
STAGECOACH3.55%955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group