MTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019

26 September 2019

"Early Bird Discount Promotion" Discount Increases to 35% and

Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019

Starting from 2 October 2019 (Wednesday), the discount rate of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" will be increased from 25% to 35% and the number of stations covered under the promotional scheme will also be increased from 35 to 44. The enhanced promotion covers 9 additional stations along the Kwun Tong Line between Lok Fu Station and Yau Tong Station (see the map below).

MTR Corporation launched the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" Programme in 2014. Adult Octopus users can enjoy fare discount when they exit from any of the eligible core urban stations between 7:15am and 8:15am from Mondays to Fridays (except Public Holidays). This Programme has been extended till 31 May 2020.

In celebration of MTR Corporation's 40th Anniversary, the 2019/20 MTR fare promotions package, including topped-up40-week "3.3% Rebate for Every Octopus Trip", enhancement of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" and other promotions, brings total savings of over $800 million to customers as compared to over $500 million in the previous year. Together with the $2.7 billion of on-going fare concessions that MTR has been offering to benefit different sectors of the community, the Corporation is providing customers with over $3.5 billion worth of fare concessions in 2019/20.

Customers are also encouraged to use the "Ticket Suggestion" function on the MTR Mobile and MTR website to find out the best ticketing option based on their travelling pattern.

