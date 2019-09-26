MTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019

PR059/19 26 September 2019
"Early Bird Discount Promotion" Discount Increases to 35% and
Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019
Starting from 2 October 2019 (Wednesday), the discount rate of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" will be increased from 25% to 35% and the number of stations covered under the promotional scheme will also be increased from 35 to 44. The enhanced promotion covers 9 additional stations along the Kwun Tong Line between Lok Fu Station and Yau Tong Station (see the map below).
MTR Corporation launched the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" Programme in 2014. Adult Octopus users can enjoy fare discount when they exit from any of the eligible core urban stations between 7:15am and 8:15am from Mondays to Fridays (except Public Holidays). This Programme has been extended till 31 May 2020.
In celebration of MTR Corporation's 40th Anniversary, the 2019/20 MTR fare promotions package, including topped-up40-week "3.3% Rebate for Every Octopus Trip", enhancement of the "Early Bird Discount Promotion" and other promotions, brings total savings of over $800 million to customers as compared to over $500 million in the previous year. Together with the $2.7 billion of on-going fare concessions that MTR has been offering to benefit different sectors of the community, the Corporation is providing customers with over $3.5 billion worth of fare concessions in 2019/20.
Customers are also encouraged to use the "Ticket Suggestion" function on the MTR Mobile and MTR website to find out the best ticketing option based on their travelling pattern.
- End -
About MTR Corporation
Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.
MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.
With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.
For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.
*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide
Disclaimer
MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:27:02 UTC