MTS : 21 January, 2019 MTS Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

MTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Eden Prairie, Minn. - January 21, 2019 -MTS Systems Corporation ( NASDAQ: MTSC ), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and sensors, today announced that it will release its first quarter results on February 4, 2019 before the market opens. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 888-220-8474 (international toll 1-720-452-9217) and referencing the conference pass code 8744810.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 8744810. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET on February 11, 2019.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com . It will be available on February 5, 2019.

About MTS Systems Corporation