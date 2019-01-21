Log in
01/21/2019 | 04:06pm EST

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and sensors, today announced that it will release its first quarter results on February 4, 2019 before the market opens.  A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). 

MTS Systems Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/MTS Systems Corporation)

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 888-220-8474 (international toll 1-720-452-9217) and referencing the conference pass code 8744810.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 8744810. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET on February 11, 2019.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com. It will be available on February 5, 2019.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-300781484.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
