Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MTS Systems Corporation    MTSC

MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(MTSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that it will release its third quarter results on August 5, 2019 after market close.  A conference call will be held on August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). 

MTS Systems Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/MTS Systems Corporation)

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 800-353-6461 (international toll 1-334-323-0501) and referencing the conference pass code 7911369.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 7911369. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET on August 13, 2019.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com. It will be available on August 7, 2019.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures.  MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications.  MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-300888671.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION
04:25pMTS : 22 July, 2019 MTS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and C..
PU
04:06pMTS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
07/16MTS SYSTEMS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
07/11MTS : 11 July, 2019 MTS Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Se..
PU
07/11MTS : Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Not..
PR
07/08MTS : Launches Offering of $300 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027
PR
07/01MTS : 1 July, 2019 MTS Systems Announces Executive Leadership Promotions
PU
07/01MTS : Announces Executive Leadership Promotions
PR
06/17MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05MTS : 5 June, 2019 MTS Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group