MTU Aero Engines AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.08.2019 / 08:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Reiner Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 218 EUR 33790.00 EUR 218 EUR 9810.00 EUR 217.8 EUR 1960.20 EUR 218 EUR 30084.00 EUR 218 EUR 20056.00 EUR 217.7 EUR 36355.90 EUR 217.1 EUR 37341.20 EUR 217 EUR 1736.00 EUR 217 EUR 13454.00 EUR 217 EUR 9114.00 EUR 217 EUR 1736.00 EUR 217 EUR 9331.00 EUR 217.2 EUR 19330.80 EUR 217.2 EUR 12380.40 EUR 217.1 EUR 14979.90 EUR 217.1 EUR 12591.80 EUR 217.1 EUR 10855.00 EUR 217 EUR 30814.00 EUR 216.5 EUR 9526.00 EUR 216.4 EUR 5842.80 EUR 216.4 EUR 15797.20 EUR 216.5 EUR 23165.50 EUR 216.7 EUR 650.10 EUR 216.7 EUR 13002.00 EUR 216.7 EUR 4984.10 EUR 216.7 EUR 13652.10 EUR 216.7 EUR 9968.20 EUR 216.7 EUR 11701.80 EUR 216.8 EUR 30785.60 EUR 217 EUR 16058.00 EUR 217 EUR 2387.00 EUR 217 EUR 3255.00 EUR 217.2 EUR 26498.40 EUR 217.2 EUR 4778.40 EUR 217.3 EUR 29552.80 EUR 217.3 EUR 1303.80 EUR 217.3 EUR 3476.80 EUR 216.9 EUR 10845.00 EUR 216.8 EUR 33387.20 EUR 216.6 EUR 14728.80 EUR 216.6 EUR 17761.20 EUR 216.8 EUR 22980.80 EUR 216.8 EUR 433.60 EUR 216.8 EUR 8888.80 EUR 216.9 EUR 33402.60 EUR 216.9 EUR 5856.30 EUR 216.9 EUR 22340.70 EUR 216.9 EUR 9760.50 EUR 216.8 EUR 33604.00 EUR 217 EUR 34503.00 EUR 216.9 EUR 1735.20 EUR 217.1 EUR 31696.60 EUR 217.2 EUR 2606.40 EUR 217.2 EUR 21720.00 EUR 217.2 EUR 9122.40 EUR 217.3 EUR 43460.00 EUR 217.5 EUR 32190.00 EUR 217.8 EUR 33541.20 EUR 217.9 EUR 6101.20 EUR 217.9 EUR 16124.60 EUR 217.9 EUR 21354.20 EUR 218.1 EUR 9596.40 EUR 217.9 EUR 12638.20 EUR 217.9 EUR 20046.80 EUR 218 EUR 43600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 217.2263 EUR 1086131.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

