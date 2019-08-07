Log in
MTU AERO ENGINES

(MTX)
MTU Aero Engines AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/07/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2019 / 08:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Reiner
Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
218 EUR 33790.00 EUR
218 EUR 9810.00 EUR
217.8 EUR 1960.20 EUR
218 EUR 30084.00 EUR
218 EUR 20056.00 EUR
217.7 EUR 36355.90 EUR
217.1 EUR 37341.20 EUR
217 EUR 1736.00 EUR
217 EUR 13454.00 EUR
217 EUR 9114.00 EUR
217 EUR 1736.00 EUR
217 EUR 9331.00 EUR
217.2 EUR 19330.80 EUR
217.2 EUR 12380.40 EUR
217.1 EUR 14979.90 EUR
217.1 EUR 12591.80 EUR
217.1 EUR 10855.00 EUR
217 EUR 30814.00 EUR
216.5 EUR 9526.00 EUR
216.4 EUR 5842.80 EUR
216.4 EUR 15797.20 EUR
216.5 EUR 23165.50 EUR
216.7 EUR 650.10 EUR
216.7 EUR 13002.00 EUR
216.7 EUR 4984.10 EUR
216.7 EUR 13652.10 EUR
216.7 EUR 9968.20 EUR
216.7 EUR 11701.80 EUR
216.8 EUR 30785.60 EUR
217 EUR 16058.00 EUR
217 EUR 2387.00 EUR
217 EUR 3255.00 EUR
217.2 EUR 26498.40 EUR
217.2 EUR 4778.40 EUR
217.3 EUR 29552.80 EUR
217.3 EUR 1303.80 EUR
217.3 EUR 3476.80 EUR
216.9 EUR 10845.00 EUR
216.8 EUR 33387.20 EUR
216.6 EUR 14728.80 EUR
216.6 EUR 17761.20 EUR
216.8 EUR 22980.80 EUR
216.8 EUR 433.60 EUR
216.8 EUR 8888.80 EUR
216.9 EUR 33402.60 EUR
216.9 EUR 5856.30 EUR
216.9 EUR 22340.70 EUR
216.9 EUR 9760.50 EUR
216.8 EUR 33604.00 EUR
217 EUR 34503.00 EUR
216.9 EUR 1735.20 EUR
217.1 EUR 31696.60 EUR
217.2 EUR 2606.40 EUR
217.2 EUR 21720.00 EUR
217.2 EUR 9122.40 EUR
217.3 EUR 43460.00 EUR
217.5 EUR 32190.00 EUR
217.8 EUR 33541.20 EUR
217.9 EUR 6101.20 EUR
217.9 EUR 16124.60 EUR
217.9 EUR 21354.20 EUR
218.1 EUR 9596.40 EUR
217.9 EUR 12638.20 EUR
217.9 EUR 20046.80 EUR
218 EUR 43600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
217.2263 EUR 1086131.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53035  07.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
