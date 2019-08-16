Log in
MTU Aero Engines AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/16/2019 | 05:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2019 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
236.9585 EUR 236958.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
236.9585 EUR 236958.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53273  16.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
