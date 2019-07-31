Log in
MTU Aero Engines

MTU AERO ENGINES

(MTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
07/31/2019 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2019 / 14:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.81 % 0.00 % 3.81 % 52,000,000
Previous notification 3.03 % 0.00 % 3.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 1,979,035 % 3.81 %
Total 1,979,035 3.81 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company 3.22 % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Jul 2019


31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849555  31.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 790 M
EBIT 2019 754 M
Net income 2019 495 M
Debt 2019 868 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 11 713 M
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 217,57  €
Last Close Price 226,30  €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Michael Behé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES42.87%13 055
SAFRAN24.38%63 185
TRANSDIGM GROUP44.49%25 873
HEICO CORP77.63%15 988
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.5.40%7 860
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 628
