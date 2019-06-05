MTU Aero Engines : Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg opens new logistics center

• Investment sum for the construction is 11.5 million euros

• Continuous growth at the site requires 6,500 square meters of additional operating space

Ludwigsfelde, June 5th, 2019 - MTU Maintenance, the world's leading provider of customized services for aero engines, inaugurated a new logistics center at its Ludwigsfelde site today. The shop is as well the competence center for industrial gas turbines. Dr. Dietmar Woidke, Prime Minister of Brandenburg, attended the ceremony alongside numerous guests of honor from politics and industry. Above all, he paid tribute to the company's commitment to securing the future of the aviation industry in Germany.

The company has invested 11.5 million euros in the new building, which totals 6,500 square metres of operating space across two levels and offers space for 105 employees. The expansion became necessary due to continual expansion within the company. This applies not only to the number of employees but also to the volume of business and the engine models in the site's portfolio. MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg hired 118 new employees in 2017 and 150 in 2018. Today, the company employs a total of 838 people. The number of employees has increased by more than a quarter over the past three years. Engine deliveries increased by 12 percent from 2016 to 2018.

Managing Director André Sinanian praised the opening of the new logistics center, after only one year of construction, as a milestone for the location: 'This logistics center is not just another building, it also enables us to have a perfectly organized logistics chain that is essential for our maintenance operations. This makes our internal processes even more efficient, enables us to offer a wider range of services and gives us a competitive edge in the market.'

Since 1991, MTU has invested more than 250 million euros in the facility - in 2018 and 2019 alone, a total of 30 million euros in site expansion, new machines, our material and engine pool as well as new engine programs and technology.

Minister President Dietmar Woidke emphasized: 'MTU is living its vision of 'Excellence made in Brandenburg' and is the best ambassador in shaping the perception of our state as a strong aviation and business location far beyond regional borders. As one of the largest employers in the area, MTU also contributes to Brandenburg's growth and prosperity through good, trade union tariff-based jobs and apprenticeships. The direction is clear: carry on upwards. As the state government, we are very happy to support this. We have contributed more than 30 million euros to the development of the location since 1990. I'm sure that the 1.6 million euros for the new logistics centre are worth every cent.'

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg has set up a mobile repair team for the PW800 engine, built up repair capabilities for the low-pressure turbine and added component repairs for the PW1100G-JM engine to its portfolio since 2018. The introduction of further engine programs is already in preparation. As a first step, mobile repair capabilities for the PW307A/D are to be built up by 2020. The engines will be used in business jets Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X respectively.

The logistics center bundles all functional areas of a modern supply chain: operative logistics, purchasing, scheduling, materials management, logistics planning, customs and foreign trade. With the construction of six charging points for electric vehicles, preparations for 16 more and the use of solar thermal for hot water generation, the company is underpinning its commitment to sustainability. The first departmental teams have already started work in the new logistics center. The relocation of all relevant departments to the new building is scheduled for completion in September this year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is Germany's leading engine manufacturer. The company is a technological leader in low-pressure turbines, high-pressure compressors, turbine center frames as well as manufacturing processes and repair techniques. In the commercial OEM business, the company plays a key role in the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-tech components together with international partners. Some 30 percent of today's active aircraft in service worldwide have MTU components on board. In the commercial maintenance sector the company ranks among the top 5 service providers for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. The activities are combined under the roof of MTU Maintenance. In the military arena, MTU Aero Engines is Germany's industrial lead company for practically all engines operated by the country's military. MTU operates a network of locations around the globe; Munich is home to its corporate headquarters. In fiscal 2018, the company had a workforce of some 10,000 employees and posted consolidated sales of approximately 4.6 billion euros.