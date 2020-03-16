Log in
MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
MTU Aero Engines AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2020 / 15:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen M.
Last name(s): Geissinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
165.05 EUR 28223.55 EUR
165.10 EUR 24599.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
165.0733 EUR 52823.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57973  16.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 185 M
EBIT 2020 785 M
Net income 2020 535 M
Debt 2020 917 M
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 8 144 M
