06/24/2020 | 08:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.06.2020 / 14:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/

24.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1077747  24.06.2020 

