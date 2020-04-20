DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.04.2020 / 17:40

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MTU Aero Engines AG Street: Dachauer Straße 665 Postal code: 80995 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, Kalifornien, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EuroPacific Growth Fund



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Apr 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 14,62 % 0 % 14,62 % 53095488 Previous notification 15,07 % 0 % 15,07 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0D9PT0 7761535 % 14,62 % Total 7761535 14,62 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 13,99 % % 13,99 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International, Ltd. % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 13,99 % % 13,99 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International, Inc. % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 13,99 % % 13,99 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International S.à r.l. % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Bank & Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

20 Apr 2020

