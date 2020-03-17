Log in
MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
MTU Aero Engines : proposes a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit and postpones Annual General Meeting

03/17/2020 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MTU Aero Engines AG proposes a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit and postpones Annual General Meeting

17-March-2020 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

MTU Aero Engines AG proposes a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit and postpones Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 17, 2020: The executive board of MTU Aero Engines AG (the "Company") resolved today to propose a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit to the Annual General Meeting. In the light of the recent developments of the Corona pandemia it is now proposed to the Annual General Meeting to carry forward the net profit of the financial year 2019 onto new account. Based on the developments of the next weeks and the resulting consequences for the Company's financial performance and liquidity requirements the executive board and the supervisory board will again review this proposal and, as the case may be, propose an updated resolution on the appropriation of net profit to the Annual General Meeting.

For the same reason MTU Aero Engines AG postpones its Annual General Meeting. It was resolved to not hold the Meeting on 7 May 2020 as envisioned. The Annual General Meeting will be held within the first 8 months of the fiscal year, as required by applicable law. The date of the Annual General Meeting will be communicated by the Company as soon as possible.

-END-

Your MTU Aero Engines Investor Relations Contacts:

Thomas Franz
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-47 87
Email: Investorrelations@mtu.de

Claudia Heinle Matthias Spies
Senior Manager Investor Relations Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-39 11 Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-41 08

17-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
Internet: www.mtu.de
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 999069

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

999069  17-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
