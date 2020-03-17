MTU Aero Engines : proposes a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit and postpones Annual General Meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MTU Aero Engines AG proposes a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit and postpones Annual General Meeting



17-March-2020 / 09:12 CET/CEST

Munich, March 17, 2020: The executive board of MTU Aero Engines AG (the "Company") resolved today to propose a modified resolution on the appropriation of net profit to the Annual General Meeting. In the light of the recent developments of the Corona pandemia it is now proposed to the Annual General Meeting to carry forward the net profit of the financial year 2019 onto new account. Based on the developments of the next weeks and the resulting consequences for the Company's financial performance and liquidity requirements the executive board and the supervisory board will again review this proposal and, as the case may be, propose an updated resolution on the appropriation of net profit to the Annual General Meeting.

For the same reason MTU Aero Engines AG postpones its Annual General Meeting. It was resolved to not hold the Meeting on 7 May 2020 as envisioned. The Annual General Meeting will be held within the first 8 months of the fiscal year, as required by applicable law. The date of the Annual General Meeting will be communicated by the Company as soon as possible.

