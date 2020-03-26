Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTU Aero Engines : withdraws guidance 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Forecast
MTU Aero Engines AG withdraws guidance 2020

26-March-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

MTU Aero Engines AG withdraws guidance 2020

Munich, March 26, 2020: The executive board of MTU Aero Engines AG (the "Company") resolved today to withdraw the guidance for the financial year 2020. The Company's decision is based on the assessment of market scenarios presently deemed likely, and on a catalogue of expenditure reduction measures. The previous guidance was published on February 20, 2020, already with the reservation to review it during the year due to the Corona pandemic.

Especially due to significant reductions in passenger air traffic and the consequences for airlines, revenues and adjusted EBIT for the financial year 2020 are expected not to grow with a high single digit percentage as forecast. The cash conversion rate, expressing the ratio of free cashflow to net income adjusted, is also likely not to reach the forecast 70 percent in 2020. Due to the dynamic of worldwide developments in the context of COVID-19 a specification of expectations with regard to revenues, adjusted EBIT and especially the cash conversion rate, based on the developments of the coming weeks and the resulting consequences for the Company's performance, can be made only at a later point in time.

MTU will publish its annual report for the financial year 2019 on March 27, 2020. The predications for the future business development in the financial year 2020 contained in the forecast are based especially on market assessments and estimations at the beginning of the year 2020 which were not regarded obsolete at the time of approval of the annual financial statements on March 17, 2020. In the light of the actual developments such predications cannot be maintained.

MTU closely observes the situation regarding COVID-19 and takes operative precautions to minimize consequences on its financial position, financial performance and cashflows.

-END-

Your MTU Aero Engines Investor Relations Contacts:

Thomas Franz
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-47 87
Email: Investorrelations@mtu.de

Claudia Heinle Matthias Spies
Senior Manager Investor Relations Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-39 11 Phone: + 49 (0) 89 14 89-41 08

26-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
Internet: www.mtu.de
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1008435

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1008435  26-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MTU AERO ENGINES AG
10:20aMTU AERO ENGINES : withdraws guidance 2020
EQ
03/25MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/23COVID-19 PANDEMIC : MTU Aero Engines AG suspends operations at several facilitie..
AQ
03/23MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/23Airbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
03/23Airbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
03/23Airbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend
RE
03/20MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/19MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/18MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 725 M
EBIT 2019 732 M
Net income 2019 496 M
Debt 2019 954 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 7 124 M
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 192,19  €
Last Close Price 134,80  €
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-47.05%7 719
SAFRAN-40.44%37 724
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-37.48%18 796
HEICO CORPORATION-31.96%9 833
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.0.88%6 814
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION-37.19%3 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group