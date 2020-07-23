Mudrick Capital Acquisition : Hycroft Restart and Future Growth 0 07/23/2020 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hycroft Restart and Future Growth July 2020 | Sprott 0 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Financial Projections This presentation contains financial forecasts regarding certain financial metrics of the Company. The independent auditors of the Company have not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this Presentation, and accordingly, neither of them expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Hycroft does not undertake any commitment to update or revise the projections, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been repeated (in each case, with an indication that the information is an estimate and is subject to the qualifications presented herein), for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective forecasts are indicative of the future performance of Hycroft or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this presentation and the documents incorporated by reference in this presentation andother written reports and oral statements made from time to time by us may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein or incorporated by reference, that address activities,events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "project", "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to", or other similar words, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intentions. Forward-looking statements address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to the time and cost of construction and operation of existing and new leach pads; the feasibility and efficacy of processing sulfide ores using a pre-oxidation and heap leach process; the effectiveness and control of the oxidation process; the processing and production of gold and silver from the heap leach pads; the availability of personnel and equipment to operate the mine; the future price of gold and silver; the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures andrequirements for additional capital; cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage; total cash cost per ounce, total cash cost net of byproduct per ounce, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, capital expenditures, corporate general and administration expenses; sustaining and project capital expenditures; the expected working capital requirements; the sufficiency of capital resources and the availability of additional funding as and when required to meet operational and strategic needs; the expected depreciation and depletion rates; changes in mining laws and regulations; the uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; the cost and timing of sustaining capital projects; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; the expectation of meeting production targets; the expected timeline for achieving mining rates, oxidation rates and percentage recoveries included in the Hycroft Technical Report; projected net present values and internal rates of return under the Hycroft Technical Report; risks associated with competition; contractor, labor andemployment risks; the adverse effects of COVID-19 on our business and dependence on key management personnel and executives . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors thatcould cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results, performance and achievements and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, the financial and other projectionsare preliminary and subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required by applicable law. Projections are inherently subject to substantial and numerous uncertainties and to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks, and the assumptions underlying the projections may be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results achieved may vary significantly from the forecasts, and the variations may be material. All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated. No Representations or Warranties This presentation does not purport to contain all ofthe information that may be required to evaluate a possible transaction. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given by Hycroft or any of its respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation (including as to the accuracy or reasonableness of statements, estimates, targets, projections, assumptions, or judgments) or any other written, oral, or other communications transmitted or otherwise made available to any party in the course of its evaluation of a possible transaction, and no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency thereof or for any errors, omissions, or misstatements, negligent or otherwise, relating thereto. Accordingly, neither Hycroft or any of its respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, or advisers or any other person shall be liable for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss or damages suffered by any person as a result of relying on any statement in or omission from this presentation and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. This presentation is not intended to constitute and should not be construed as investment advice and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. Certain information contained herein has been derived from sources prepared by third parties. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, none of Hycroft's, or its employees, members, partners, shareholders, or agents makes any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy of such information. Industry and Market Data In this presentation, Hycroft relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding Hycroft and certain of its competitors and other industry data. The information and statistics are from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms. 1 Key Investment Highlights 1 One of the World's Largest Precious Metals Deposits 18 million ounces of gold equivalent reserves (1) 31 million ounces of gold equivalent resources(1,2) 2 3 4 5 Restart Under Way, Weekly Gold Sales; Ramp Up Underway Producing gold since August 2019 Averaged over 500,000 tons placed on the leach pads monthly in 2020 Expect to increase to in excess of 1,000,000 tons in 2021 Capital-Light, Permitted Expansion; Leach Pads Majority of Capex(3) Initial capex (years 1 and 2) only 3% of NPV; initial 5-year capital expenditures forecast at $231 mm $400 mm of existing infrastructure -includes crushers, Merrill-Crowe facilities, refinery, 4-bay truck shop, mine office, electrical and water utilities Improved Heap Leach Recoveries Using Pre-Oxidation(3) Technical report forecasts average recoveries of 65% gold and 71% silver 50,000-ton leach pads demonstrate commercial scale recoveries in excess of those used in the technical report Economics Highly-Leveraged to Metal Prices Above Feasibility Study(3) $2.1 bn NPV5%using $1,300 / oz Au; $17.33 / oz Ag; NPV5% almost $3.8 bn at current spot prices Every $100 / oz change in Au is $300 mm of NPV5% Every $1.00 / oz change in Ag is $125 mm of NPV5% 6 Value Proposition Median Junior Producer Trading P/NAV Multiple 1.13x Current trading P/NAV of 0.3x Source: Hycroft Mining Management, company filings See "Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserves and Resources." Resources include Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources, AuEq calculated using a ratio of 75:1 Au:Ag. Based on July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, using sales prices per ounce of $1,300 Au / $17.33 Ag, see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 Hycroft Mine Overview Existing Operation & Deposit Location Overview Hycroft is a production stage gold and silver mining company operating the Hycroft Mine

Open pit heap leach mining operation located 54 miles west of Winnemucca, Nevada

One of the world's largest deposits with a resource of ~31 Moz Au Eq (1,2)

Proven and probable mineral reserves of ~18 Moz Au Eq (1,2)

Low-capital expansion plans provide optionality and cumulative mine site FCF (3) of $123 M during first 5 years (4)

expansion plans provide optionality and cumulative mine site FCF of $123 M during first 5 years The Company has recently restarted operations in 2019 at modest levels

Weekly doré sales and metal pours since August 2019 Commissioned crushing system with manufacturer Fleet expanded in 2020 with addition of one Hitachi 3600 excavator and an

Source: Hycroft Mining Management, company filings increase in truck fleet - running a total of 13 trucks Resources include Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources, AuEq calculated using a Au:Ag ratio of 75:1. See "Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserves and Resources." Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is a non-GAAP financial measure, see "Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Based on July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, using sales prices per ounce of $1,300 Au / $17.33 Ag, see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section. 3 Hycroft Mine Overview (cont'd) Hycroft Mine Overview  Senior-scale asset with expected average annual production of approximately 366 koz Au Eq.(1) Hycroft Project Feasibility Study Highlights(1) July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study  Management has developed a "capital light" restart plan that is being executed in 2020 after which the mine will be begin to ramp up to Feasibility Study production levels  Mining has been ongoing for over a year  Hycroft has fully constructed mine and processing facilities  Crusher commissioning completed  All operating and environmental permits are in place for initial mining and heap leach operations, with EIS recently approved  Proprietary process(2) oxidizes sulfides prior to leaching  Successful recoveries in excess of 80% have been demonstrated(3) 10-Year Operating Profile(1) Asset Details Operation Details Location Nevada, USA Stage Ramp-up / Production Mine Type Open Pit Process Description Heap Leach Gold Reserves k oz 11,996 Silver Reserves k oz 481,399 AuEq Reserves k oz 18,413 Metal Price Inputs for Reserves $/oz $1,200 Au / $16.50 Ag Mine Life years 34 Strip Ratio ratio 1.17 Operating Cost $/ton $8.54 LOM Ore Processed kt 1,133,060 Gold/Silver Recovery % 65% Au / 71% Ag LOM Payable Gold Production k oz 7,845 $1,243 $792 $532 Au Production (koz) $847 $629 $799 $644 $326 $483 $372 Ag Production (koz Au Eq.) By-Product AISC ($/oz) LOM Payable SilverProduction k oz 344,097 LOM Payable AuEq Production k oz 12,432 295 199 105 35 95 190 25 164 70 273 77 196 349 111 238 522 161 453 402 314 326 187 123 171 112 361 266 202 203 231 Financial Details After-tax NPV 5% $ mm $2,080 IRR % 148% After-tax Payback years 2.5 Initial 5-YR Capital Costs $ mm $231 LOM Total Sustaining Capital $ mm $537 Gold/Silver Price Assumptions $/oz $1,300 Au / $17.33 Ag Source: July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study 1. Based on 34 years of mining and processing mineral reserves. See "Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserves and Resources" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". 2. Patent pending. 3. Based on leach pad Cell 1 results to date of Brimstone ore. 4 Transaction Overview All figures in US$ Equity Ownership NAV Build-Up Ownership (in millions) Primary Owners of Hycroft Mining Corporation 47.9 Former SPAC Owners 1.1 Other Owners of Hycroft Mining Corporation 0.5 Cantor Fitzgerald 0.2 Sprott 0.5 Total 50.2 Components Build-Up Hycroft NPV1 $1,994 Pro Forma Debt SRL Debt ($70) New Note ($80) Cash $65 LOM Discounted Corp. G&A2 ($121) NAV $1,787 Implied P/NAV Multiple 0.3x Financial Obligations ($ mm) First Lien Debt $70 Subordinated Debt $80 Total Debt $150 Royalty $30 Source: Company filings, S-4 Shown net of SRL royalty. Includes average annual G&A of $7.5 mm over the 34 year mine life discounted at 5%. 5 Peer Group P/NAV Multiples Junior Producer Trading P/NAV Multiples Low P/NAV multiple could represent early opportunity to participate in potential rerating as mining and ore processing ramp up to feasibility production levels with new leach pad coming online SSR Mining 1.49 Wesdome 1.46 Pretium 1.42 Golden Star 1.35 Equinox 1.32 Galiano 1.19 Argonaut 0.93 K92 Mining 0.87 Torex 0.86 New Gold 0.83 Premier 0.69 Hycroft Average Peer Trading at 0.3x Multiple: 1.13x Source: Company filings, FactSet, SPAC Term Sheet, Sprott Term Sheet, street research 6 One of the World's Largest Precious Metals Deposits Substantial Scale Hycroft ranks among the 25 largest gold deposits in the world based on resource size, and the second largest in the U.S.

34-year mine life provides strong leverage to gold and silver prices, with expected production approximately 366 payable gold equivalent koz per year, including an average of over 10 moz Ag annually

mine life provides strong leverage to gold and silver prices, with expected production approximately 366 payable gold equivalent koz per year, including an average of over 10 moz Ag annually Potential resource conversion provides additional production upside and mine life extension

Substantial scale will appeal to senior producers once project has demonstrated economics / production success Reserves and Resources(1,2) Tons Grades Contained Ounces (000s) Category (000s) Au Ag Au Ag Au Eq Proven & Probable 1,133,061 0.011 0.425 11,996 481,399 18,413 Measured & Indicated 393,922 0.009 0.277 3,699 108,992 5,152 Inferred 599,062 0.010 0.217 5,769 129,754 7,499 M&I + I 992,984 0.010 0.240 9,468 238,746 12,651 Higher M&I Grades than Other Properties Grade Contained Ounces Property Tons Au Ag AuEq Au Ag AuEq Round Mountain 231,116 0.021 0.013 0.022 4,949 3,028 4,989 Bald Mountain 268,390 0.017 --- 0.017 4,641 --- 4,641 Marigold 407,960 0.014 --- 0.014 5,660 --- 5,660 Hycroft 393,922 0.009 0.277 0.013 3,699 108,992 5,152 Paracatu 946,032 0.012 --- 0.012 10,951 --- 10,951 Fort Knox 466,424 0.010 --- 0.010 4,833 --- 4,833 Coeur Rochester 440,574 0.003 0.400 0.008 1,138 176,054 3,486 World's Largest Primary Gold Deposits (Moz Au Eq.)(1,2,3,4) 120 Higher Risk Jurisdiction Mid Risk Jurisdiction Lower Risk Jurisdiction 100 80 31 Moz 60 40 20 -- KSM (Seabridge) Nevada (ABX/NEM) N. Abierto (ABX/NEM) Sukhoi Log (Polyus) S. Deep (Gold Fields) Siembra (Gold Reserve) Lihir (Newcrest) Muruntau (Navoi) Mponeng (AngloGold) Donlin (Barrick) Olimpiada (Polyus) Snowfield (Pretium) Cadia East (Newcrest) Obuasi (AngloGold) Natalka (Polyus) Pascua-Lama (Barrick) Armgold (China African) Hycroft (Hycroft) Kloof (Sibanye) Pueblo Viejo (Barrick) Evander (Pan African) La Colosa (AngloGold) Blyvoor. (Blyvoor Gold) Metates (Chesapeake) Tshepong (Harmony) Buffels. (Heaven-Sent)Elang-Dodo (Nusa) Porcupine (Newmont) Detour Lake (Detour) Penasquito (Newmont) Far South. (Gold Fields) RMGC (Gabriel) Blagodatnoye (Polyus) Driefontein (Sibanye) Boddington (Newmont) Kibali (AU/ABX) Yanacocha (Newmont) Ahafo (Newmont) Jeanette (Taung) T. Lekoa (Heaven-Sent) Los Filos (LeaGold) Mineracao (AngloGold) New Prosp. (Taseko) Kisladag (Eldorado) Source: July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, Company filings, Fraser Institute, SNL, street research AuEq. calculated based on feasibility study commodity pricing of $1,300/oz Au and $17.33/oz Ag; includes stockpiled sulfide ore. See "Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserves and Resources." Presents gold and gold equivalent silver ounces converted at LT street consensus pricing of $1,350/oz Au and $17.75/oz Ag. Lower risk denotes a Fraser Institute Policy Perception Index score above 75; mid risk indicates a Policy Perception Index score between 50 and 75; higher risk indicates a Policy Perception Index score below 50. 7 Relative Operational Performance All figures in US$ Estimated Average Annual Production1 (koz Au Eq.) 444 429 379 366 362 353 Median 2020E Production: 244 koz Au Eq. 288 280 208 189 185 119 97 84 77 45 Torex SSR Resolute Hycroft New Gold Pretium Equinox Perseus Argonaut Victoria Golden Asanko Wesdome Superior Alio Gold Harte Mining (1) Star Gold Gold (LOM) Estimated Average Annual By-Product Cash Costs2 ($/oz Au) $1,137 Hycroft Co-Product Median 2020E Total Cash Costs: $757 $/oz Au $1,000 $1,033 Total Cash Costs: $910 ~$827/oz Au Eq. $771 $791 $820 $694 $732 $751 $763 $681 $655 $657 $678 $550 $579 Hycroft New Gold SEMAFO Torex Wesdome SSR Resolute Victoria Pretium Asanko Argonaut Golden Perseus Equinox Harte Superior Alio Gold (LOM) (1) Mining Star Gold Gold Source: Company filings, street research Note: Medians exclude Hycroft. Based on the life of mine average from Hycroft's 2019 feasibility study. By-product cash costs is a non-GAAP financial measures, see "Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 8 Financial Details (Feasibility Study) Hycroft Mine Overview (1) Years 1-5 Years 1-10 LOM Production AuEq (k oz) 908 2,812 12,433 By-product cash costs (3) ($/oz) $ 775 $ 766 $ 550 AISC (2)(3) ($/oz) $ 775 $ 982 $ 626 Free Cash Flow (3) ($ mm) $ 123 $ 786 $ 5,072 Capital ($ mm) $ 231 $ 537 $ 768 LOM Free Cash Flow - Cumulative (1,3) $7,092 $5,072 Feasibility Study Sensitivities (1) 20% 10% Base 10% 20% Decrease Decrease Case Increase Increase Mining Cost $2.41B $2.25B $2.1B $1.91B $1.75B Processing Cost $2.43B $2.26B $1.90B $1.72B Capital Expenditures $2.18B $2.13B $2.03B $1.98B Mine plan economics resilient to small changes in mining and processing costs, due to the lower operating leverage

Low sensitivity to capex, due to Hycroft's capital light restart which leverages existing infrastructure Case Metal Prices ($/oz.) NPV @ 0% NPV @ 5% After Tax IRR Au Ag $ Billions $ Billions 1 $1,200 $16.50 $4.20 $1.70 80.20% 2 $1,300 $17.33 $5.10 $2.10 148.60% 3 $1,400 $18.67 $6.10 $2.60 307.90% 4 $1,500 $20.00 $7.10 $3.00 N/A Downside Case (Reserve Price) Financial Base Case Moderate Case Upside Case (After Tax IRR does not calculate due to positive cash flow in year one) Significant upside above Feasibility Study metal prices Source: Hycroft Mining Management, company filings July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, using sales prices per ounce of $1,300 Au / $17.33 Ag, see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section. AISC includes all cash outflows other than federal income tax and initial capex during first 5 years. By-product cash costs, All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC"), and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, see "Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 9 Free Cash Flow (Feasibility Study) Cumulative Free Cash Flow ($ mm) Cumulative FCF ($ mm) LOM FCF of Minimal upfront capital investment $5.1 bn required for sulfide leach operations, with significant production levels and $348 free cash flow generation 1st Full Year of $293 Steady State Production $240 $224 $169 $157 $162 $118 $123 $86 $72 $50 ($17) ($12) ($20) $5,200 $4,550 $3,900 $3,250 $2,600 $1,950 $1,300 $650 -- mm) ($ Flow Cash Free Cumulative Source: July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study Note: Free cash flow calculated assuming $1,300/oz gold and $17.33/oz silver; See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." Note: Free cash flow is a Non-GAAP Financial measures; see "Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 10 Capital-Light, Permitted Restart with Attractive Economics Initial Capital Expenditure Plan(1) ($ 000's) Years 1-5 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Leach Pad & Pond Construction $ 50,831 $ 31,951 $ 18,425 $ 455 Mobile Equipment $ 312 $ 312 M3 Capital: General $ 4,595 $ 4,397 Primary Crushing $ 400 $ 383 Secondary & Tertiary $ 42,202 Crushing $ 9,911 $ 9,459 $ 21,050 Conveying & Stacking $ 55,596 $ 12,991 $ 12,991 $ 39,941 Reagents $ 19,016 $ 18,146 Rail Unloading & Storage $ 33,773 $ 10,792 $ 21,548 De-watering $ 10,401 $ 3,850 $ 376 $ 2,385 $ 3,791 Owner's Team $ 5,148 $ 4,548 $ 600 Other Annual Sustaining $ 2,500 $ 500 $ 500 $ 500 $ 500 $ 500 Total $ 224,774 $ 36,999 $ 23,687 $ 28,558 $ 36,582 $ 104,976 Initial capital costs of $61 mm Feasibility Capex % of Project NPV (%)(1,2) Initial 5-year Capex Summary(1) Remainder, 10% Reagents, Leach Pads, 23% 8% Rail System, 133% 117% 86% 87% 96% 96% 99% 64% 72% 73% 45% 45% 15% Crushers, 19% 3% Hycroft Sun Corvus Sabina Liberty Lydian Osisko Mining Midas Falco Conveyer / Stacker, 25% Source: July 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, Street research Based on Jjly 31, 2019 Feasibility Study, see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section. NPV and Capex taken from feasibility reports for the respective companies. Belo Continental Orezone Victoria Lundin Gold $61M of initial capex during years 1-2 = 3% of project NPV

during years 1-2 = 3% of project NPV $225M of capex during years 1 to 5 to get to higher FS production levels = 11% of project NPV 11 Mining Currently operating with owned fleet of six 200-ton haul trucks, two shovels, two loaders, and support equipment

200-ton haul trucks, two shovels, two loaders, and support equipment Supplemented with contractor fleet of one shovel, seven 240-ton haul trucks and one loader

240-ton haul trucks and one loader 24-hour mining operations

mining operations Recently commenced active in-pit drill and blast Source: Hycroft Mining Management 12 Processing Fine Ore Stockpile Coarse Ore Stockpile The secondary and tertiary crushers were recommissioned and placed online in March 2019

The primary crusher was reconditioned and brought into operation in late March 2019

Sulfide material is crushed to P 80 of ½" Fine Ore Stockpile Source: Hycroft Mining Management 13 Oxidation Control Control of the oxidation process starts at the crusher ; reagent dosing of material headed into the crusher using head assay data is the most important step in the process

; reagent dosing of material headed into the crusher using head assay data is the most important step in the process The monitoring system for the progress of the oxidation process continues to be refined. The instruments and lysimeters are working as intended

system for the progress of the oxidation process continues to be refined. The instruments and lysimeters are working as intended Solution management to account for inclement weather conditions has been the most challenging aspect, but has not halted progress (before and after pictured)

management to account for inclement weather conditions has been the most challenging aspect, but has not halted progress (before and after pictured) Data management for old pads continues to inform the way we approach present and future challenges

management for old pads continues to inform the way we approach present and future challenges For example, pH trends observed in the first set of cells led to increased soda ash dosing at the crusher for later cells which has accelerated the oxidation cycle

Source: Hycroft Mining Management 14 Growth Projects New Leach Pad Under Construction New fully permitted leach pad under construction

To be built in stages to reduce up front capital

Stage 1 - 8.6 M square feet; 26.5 M ton capacity

Ultimate pad capacity - 550 M ton capacity

Progress to date:

All groundwork and underliner complete Pond lining complete Leach pad liner being placed starting 7/16/20 Expect to begin loading in Q4 2020

Future Projects: Rail Spur and reagent handling facilities - improves economics of bulk reagents purchases and transportation

Crusher stacker/conveyor - eliminate truck haulage of crushed ore to leach pads reducing costs

Additional tertiary crushers - increase capacity Source: Hycroft Mining Management 15 Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding Reserves and Resources The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Modernization of Property Disclosures for Mining Registrants (the "New Mining Rules") set forth in subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These disclosures differ in material respects from the requirements set forth in Industry Guide 7, which remains applicable to U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC that have not early adopted the New Mining Rules. These standards differ significantly from the disclosure requirements of Industry Guide 7 in that mineral resource information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies that have not early adopted the New Mining Rules promulgated by the SEC. Under SEC standards, mineralization, such are mineral resources, may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produce or extracted at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 definition of reserves, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated in a feasibility study to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally" as used in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 definition of reserves, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, we must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with our current mine plans. As used in this joint proxy statement/prospectus, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined and used in accordance with the New Mining Rules set forth in subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, even though such terms are not recognized under Industry Guide 7 which the New Mining Rules will replace beginning January 1, 2021 for companies that do not early adopt the New Mining Rules. You are specifically cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves, as defined by the SEC. You are cautioned that, except for that portion of mineral resources classified as mineral reserves, mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic value. Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence as to whether they can be economically or legally mined. Under the New Mining Rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of an economic analysis. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. A significant amount of exploration must be completed in order to determine whether an inferred mineral resource may be upgraded to a higher category. Therefore, you are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, that it can be economically or legally mined, or that it will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Likewise, you are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be upgraded to mineral reserves. 16 Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP Measure - EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the following items from net earnings: (i) income tax expense; (ii) finance costs; (iii) finance income; and (iv) depreciation, and depletion. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, we and certain investors use EBITDA as an indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is also frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes whereby EBITDA is multiplied by a factor or "EBITDA multiple" that is based on an observed or inferred relationship between EBITDA and market values to determine the approximate total enterprise value of a company. EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and do not have any standardized definition under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently. Non-GAAP Measure - AISC All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") include total production cash costs to be incurred at Seller's mining operation, plus sustaining capital expenditures (once the initial capital is spent) and reclamation costs, less revenue generated from silver sales. Additionally, the measure seeks to reflect the full cost of gold production from our operations, therefore initial expansionary capital is excluded. Certain other cash expenditures, including income tax payments and financing costs are also excluded. We believe that this measure represents the total costs of producing gold from current operations and provides us and other stakeholders with additional information of our operational performance and ability to generate cash flows. AISC, as a key performance measure, allows us to assess its ability to support capital expenditures and to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. This information provides management with the ability to more actively manage capital programs and to make more prudent capital investment decisions. We calculate AISC on a gold ounces sold basis, where silver revenue is treated as a reduction in operating costs. This performance measure was adopted as a result of an initiative undertaken within the gold mining industry; however, this performance measure has no standardized meaning and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Seller follows the guidance note released by the World Gold Council, which became effective January 1, 2014, in calculating AISC. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry whose members comprise global senior gold mining companies. Non-GAAP Measure - By-Product Cash Costs By-Product Cash Costs incorporate our share of all production costs, including adjustments to inventory carrying values, adjusted for changes in estimates in reclamation and closure costs at the Company's mines which are non-cash in nature, and include by-product silver credits, and treatment and refining charges included within revenue. Additionally, cash costs are adjusted for realized gains and losses arising on the Company's commodity and foreign currency contracts which the Company may enter into to mitigate its exposure to fluctuations in by-product metal prices, heating oil prices and foreign exchange rates, which may impact the Company's operating costs. In addition to conventional measures, we assess this per ounce measure in a manner that isolates the impacts of gold production volumes, the by-product credits, and operating costs fluctuations such that the non- controllable and controllable variability is independently addressed. We use total cash costs: by-product per gold ounce to monitor our operating performance internally, including operating cash costs, as well as in our assessment of potential development projects and acquisition targets. We believe this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about our underlying cash costs of operations and the impact of byproduct credits on our cost structure and is a relevant metric used to understand our operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. When deriving the production costs associated with an ounce of gold, we include by-product credits as we consider that the cost to produce the gold is reduced as a result of the by-product sales incidental to the gold production process, thereby allowing management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold production. We report by-product cash costs on a gold ounces sold basis. In the gold mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning. We follow the recommendations of the Gold Institute Production Cost Standard. The Gold Institute, which ceased operations in 2002, was a non-regulatory body and represented a global group of producers of gold and gold products. The production cost standard developed by the Gold Institute remains the generally accepted standard of reporting cash costs of production by gold mining companies. Free Cash Flow Unlevered free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our projections of unlevered free cash flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances over the periods presented that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the absence of any current operations and the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available, without undertaking unreasonable efforts, to provide a quantitative reconciliation of any projected non-GAAP financial measures at this time. Reconciliations Our projections of EBITDA, AISC, By-Product Cash Costs and Free Cash Flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or Cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances over the periods presented that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the absence of any current operations and the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available to provide a quantitative reconciliation of any projected non-GAAP financial measures at this time. 17 Better Recoveries than Feasibility Study Brimstone, Vortex, lower Camel Testing Represents: 81% of total reserve ore tons

81% of total reserve Gold ounces

85% of total reserve Silver ounces Recoveries: 82% and 91% vs Feasibility Study of 65%

Rate of Oxidation 21% faster than Feasibility Study

76 operating days per annum increase

Gold Produced: Using 80% recovery: +1.3M oz Au sold with no additional operating costs Cell 1 Brimstone Recovery 90.00% 80.00% Feasibility 70.00% % Recovery 60.00% 50.00% 40.00% 30.00% 20.00% 10.00% 0.00% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Leach Days Au % Recovery Ag % Recovery Central Testing Represents: 19% of total reserve ore tons

18% of total reserve Gold ounces

14% of total reserve Silver ounces Recoveries: 95% and 91% vs Feasibility Study of 70%

Rate of Oxidation 21% faster than Feasibility Study

76 operating days per annum increase

Gold Produced: Using 80% recovery: +0.4M oz Au sold with no additional operating costs Source: Hycroft Mining Management Note: March to October 2019 based on actuals. Cell 2 Central Cut 5 Recovery 100.00% 90.00% Feasibility 80.00% Recovery 70.00% 60.00% 50.00% 40.00% % 30.00% 20.00% 10.00% 0.00% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Leach Days Au % Recovery Ag % Recovery 18 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:30:01 UTC 0 Latest news on MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITIO 05:31p MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : Hycroft Restart and Future Growth PU 05:26p MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : July 1, 2020 PU 07/22 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : Hycroft to Release Second Quarter Financial and Op.. PR 07/01 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : Hycroft Announces Leadership Transition PR 05/29 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H.. AQ 05/14 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 05/08 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL .. AQ 03/12 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial .. AQ 02/27 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 02/14 MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F.. AQ

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 - - - Net income 2019 2,61 M - - Net cash 2019 0,21 M - - P/E ratio 2019 - Yield 2019 - Capitalization 114 M 114 M - EV / Sales 2018 - EV / Sales 2019 - Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MUDRICK CAPITAL ACQUISITIO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.